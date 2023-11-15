Liverpool explode back into race for €35m Arsenal target considered ‘lost’ as ‘difficult’ decision is reached

Liverpool are still very much active in the pursuit of Andre per fresh reports in Spain, with the Reds described as ‘taking the lead’ in race for a star also wanted by Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp spent the summer freshening up his midfield with four new signings coming in to the combined cost of £145.2m and as replacements for six players who were allowed to move on. However, with Liverpool two numbers light on their quota from last season, there remains a feeling that Klopp still has room for another midfield addition.

To that end, they have a long-standing interest in Andre, having initially tried to prise him from Fluminense during the summer window. At the time, the Brazilian side’s president Mario Bittencourt revealed they would not sell their prized asset while still active in the Copa Libertadores; a stance that paid huge dividends when Fluminense were crowned kings of South America earlier this month.

However, Bittencourt has since admitted that they are unable to prevent Andre moving on in January with his club anticipating a “stratospheric proposal” to lure him away.

Aiding the likelihood of a move is a tempting €35m (£30m) exit clause which has seemingly tempted a number of big clubs to express their interest in a possible deal.

Indeed, the Reds are far from alone now in what has become a very crowded market for the player. And in addition to the Merseysiders, Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, Fulham, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Napoli have all been credited with an interest.

And wary of not wanting to get embroiled in a bidding war, combined with the fact that Liverpool are also looking at his compatriot Gabriel Moscardo, Klopp had appeared to drop out the race.

Liverpool propel back into Andre transfer lead

That suggestion was also picked up by a number of national and regional newspapers, while famed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also suggested Liverpool’s plan to sign Andre had been vanquished.

However, Spanish daily Sport now suggest claims Liverpool have dropped out the picture is something of a ruse, designed to throw their rivals off the scent.

And a confidential report from the paper has details of how a failed summer approach for the player has cleared the path for a January transfer.

They believe that the deal is Liverpool’s to turn down, with the Reds having ‘taken the lead’ for his transfer with Klopp’s side mentioned as the ‘only contenders to sign him’.

They can also confirm that it is confirmed Andre will move to Europe this winter ‘no matter what’, with Liverpool intending to watch the player extremely closely during the FIFA Club World Cup in December before finalising their plans.

Fluminense also consider Andre now ‘lost’, with the one-time capped Brazil star openly admitting he would find a move to Merseyside ‘difficult’ to turn down.

Sport, for their part, claim Barcelona will also watch Andre with interest too, with a new defensive midfielder very much on their wishlist for 2024.

However, despite trying to ‘anticipate the market’, Barca are not likely to be in a strong enough position financially to challenge for his signature, unless, that is, a major sale is agreed first.

Andre has been with Fluminense since a child, having made his debut in the 2020 season. He now has appeared in 161 games for the club, scoring seven times.

