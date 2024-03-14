Liverpool are firmly setting their sights on a deal to sign prolific Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush, according to reports in Germany, and amid claims the Bundesliga side’s new asking price has caused fellow suitors Tottenham to drop back in the race.

The Egypt attacker only moved to Waldstadion in the summer, with the Bundesliga side having a sizeable hole to fill following the sale of the prolific Randal Kolo Muani to PSG for £76m. The France striker had netted 23 times in 46 matches last season – a goal every other game – and his exit gave the club something of a major headache.

However, in signing Marmoush as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Wolfsburg, the move to bring in Marmoush could not have gone better.

Indeed, few though would have expected the avalanche of goals the Cairo-born marksman has managed, with his previous seven seasons in Germany, that also saw him take in loan spells with St Pauli and VfB Stuttgart, seeing him only score a combined total of 16 goals.

DON’T MISS ~ Tottenham transfers: 10 to sell and 5 to buy in eye-catching Ange Postecoglou summer overhaul

The change of enviroment, though, has worked well for both the 25-year and Die Adler, who have seen Marmoush net an impressive 15 goals and provide six assists from just 32 games this season, giving him an output of a goal contribution every 1.5 appearances.

That form has seen the 27-times Egypt international earn a string of admirers with scouts flocking to Frankfurt’s games to check on the player’s progress.

Indeed, Tottenham are reported to be among his major admirers with Ange Postecoglou’s side still seeking a new out and out striker to step into the sizeable shoes vacated by Harry Kane.

Liverpool leapfrog Tottenham in hunt to sign Omar Marmoush

To that end, Spurs are reported to have been strongly considering a summer move for Marmoush and amid claims Frankfurt would be willing to sell the frontman for a fee in the region of €30m (£25.6m).

And amid what is described as ‘big dreams’ of the player to seal a move to the Premier League, Tottenham had growing cause to believe a move could be struck to bring the 25-year-old to north London at the end of the season.

But in the wake of growing interest in the striker, Bild now reports that Frankfurt have turned around and informed Tottenham and his various other suitors that they have a new price in mind for Marmoush, with their revised figure now setting suitors back a further €20m.

To that end, they now hope to achieve a fee nearer the €50m (£42.7m) mark for their striker and knowing they might find it tricky to land upon a third prolific option to follow in his footsteps next season and in the same way he did with Kolo Muani.

Spurs are reportedly continuing to watch Marmoush to see whether the inflated fee is worth it, though it’s suggested chairman Daniel Levy is unhappy about the new valuation and could turn his attention elsewhere and with Spurs also reported to be tracking a number of other targets.

Reds may replace one Egyptian king with another

That potential change of heart could even open the door to other suitors too with Bild also reporting that Liverpool are among the other sides to have taken close attention of the striker’s form.

The Merseysiders are building for a new future with much-loved boss Jurgen Klopp leaving in the summer and with Xabi Alonso among the leading candidates to step into his shoes.

With TEAMtalk revealing there is a three-year contract offer on the table to the 42-year-old, reports have started to swirl of a few Bundesliga based transfer options that the Reds might pursue.

All dealings will be overseen by Michael Edwards, who is back on board as their new CEO of football and by Richard Hughes, who is expected to soon be confirmed as Liverpool’s new sporting director.

Their first task on the playing front may well end up being finding a successor to Mo Salah and amid claims the Egyptian star is still wanted by Al-Ittihad.

Edwards, a master of procuring the very best fees for players (see the £142m deal struck with Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho in January 2018), could therefore, in theory, look to move Salah on and for a new club-record fee at that.

Replacing his goals will be hard to come by and, while not a direct replacement given Salah plays off the right wing as an inverted goalscoring winger and Marmoush is more an out and out striker, Bild suggests the 25-year-old could become the second high-profile Egyptian to star at Anfield.

IN DEPTH: The all-conquering XI Liverpool could pick in 2024/25 if Xabi Alonso is appointed manager and with triple swoop on