Liverpool explode into race to sign Arsenal target already compared to Man City ace, but he does have a weakness

Liverpool have muscled into the race to sign an Ajax sensation

Liverpool are showing ‘strong interest’ in a confirmed Arsenal target who is being compared to an ultra-reliable Manchester City star, though one weakness has already been highlighted in the player.

The Gunners have long been linked with Ajax sensation Jorrel Hato. Despite only turning 18 earlier in March, Hato is already a regular starter in Amsterdam and has a senior cap for the Netherlands to his name.

The teenager is left-footed and can operate at either left-back or left centre-back. Given he stands at under 6ft tall, is left-footed and also Dutch, early comparisons between he and Man City star Nathan Ake have been drawn.

Arsenal have made a habit of signing versatile defenders who are at ease operating at full-back or centrally. Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber are prime examples and Hato is being eyed too.

READ MORE: Why Arsenal should do everything to sign Ajax ace and confirmed target Jorrel Hato

The Dutchman recently signed a contract extension with Ajax that tied his future to the club until 2028. However, history has proven Ajax struggle to retain their rising stars are none are shining brighter than Hato this season.

Online outlet Soccernews recently claimed Arsenal won’t have a Hato transfer all their own way. Liverpool were named as entering the frame and that claim has now been backed up by Football Insider.

They state Liverpool are ‘closely monitoring’ the Ajax wonderkid and have set their sights on a transfer in the upcoming summer window.

READ MORE: Why Arsenal WILL beat Liverpool and Man City to the Premier League title: Key defensive improvements explained

Hato concern raised

Liverpool’s interest is termed ‘strong’, while FI cite a source close to the club who is quoted as saying Hato is internally viewed as a “proper footballer who can play, but currently lacks the physical strength for the Premier League.”

The lack of physicality is an obvious concern for English sides given the Premier League is known for being rougher and tougher than most European leagues such as the Eredivisie.

However, given Hato is still so young, it’s only natural that element of his game will improve as he gets older.

The Nathan Ake comparisons are referenced, with Liverpool’s scouts reportedly making that same connection themselves.

A left-sided defender is understood to be on Liverpool’s agenda this summer. Of Liverpool’s five recognised centre-backs (Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah), none of them are left-footers.

What’s more, Gomez is often required to cover at right-back and Matip – currently sidelined after knee surgery – is a free agent at season’s end.

Hato could be the man to take the veteran’s place at Anfield and could be eased in gradually given the presence of Van Dijk and Konate.

DON’T MISS: Wataru Endo picks rival defender over Liverpool ace Van Dijk when naming perfect footballer