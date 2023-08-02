Liverpool hope to push through the €30m signing of Brazil star Andre in record time, Arsenal have received a surprise offer for a versatile defender, while Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk has news of Aston Villa interest in an AC Milan forward.

JORGE MENDES PUSHING THROUGH LIVERPOOL DEAL FOR ANDRE

Liverpool are hopeful of pushing through the signing of Fluminense midfielder Andre in double-quick time.

The Merseysiders’ need for new midfield recruits this summer was already well known before the season came down on the 2022/23 campaign. However, the unexpected sales of ageing stars Jordan Henderson and Fabinho means Jurgen Klopp’s need to bolster his engine room has significantly increased.

As it stands, they are currently four bodies lighter in the engine room than they were last season.

To that end, Klopp and Co hope to seal the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton in a deal that could top £50m.

But they are not resting on their laurels and it seems a move for once-capped Brazil midfielder Andre is making rapid progress.

The 22-year-old was the subject of a failed €20m offer from Fulham earlier this summer.

But now with Liverpool coming into the picture, it seems Fluminense are ready to negotiate a deal.

His exit clause currently sits at €40m. However, after enlisting the help of super-agent Jorge Mendes, AS claims a deal in the region of €30m (£25.7m) can be sealed in record time.

And while nothing is yet done, Klopp is determined that this one won’t drag out and wants a move for Andre wrapped before the end of the week. Bonuses could yet take his fee towards the €35m (£30m) mark.

The Reds boss reportedly identified Andre as his No 1 target as soon as it became clear that Fabinho would be departing, seeing the star as his heir both at Anfield and potentially in the Brazil national side too.

Andre, whose full name is Andre Trindade da Costa Neto, has been on Fluminense’s books since the age of 12, making his debut in October 2020. He has made 107 appearances in that time, scoring three goals.

READ MORE: Liverpool eye Bayern midfielder in big Lavia upgrade after second bid rejected, with Man City player also in Klopp’s sights

ARSENAL STAR TOMIYASU WANTED BY INTER MILAN

Arsenal have received a surprise offer from Inter Milan for versatile defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Nerazzurri are hoping to sign the Japan star on an initial loan deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Salernitana are in talks with Chelsea over a season-long loan signing of Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Napoli face competition from West Ham United and Wolves for defender Konstantinos Mavropanos following claims he can leave Stuttgart for just €20m. (Sky Deutschland)

PSG are readying a big-money approach for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes – previously linked with Liverpool -as a replacement for Marco Verratti. (L’Equipe)

Galatasaray hope to close the signings of both Fred and Tanguy Ndombele from Man Utd and Tottenham this week. (Hurriyet)

Barcelona coach Xavi has hinted that Franck Kessie’s time at the club is over following links to both Tottenham and Juventus. (Relevo)

Harry Kane will ‘buy himself free’ from his Tottenham contract in order to force through a move to Bayern Munich with a new and improved €95m bid in the offing. (BILD)

ARTETA WANTS DINAMO ZAGREB DEFENDER SUTALO AT ARSENAL

Arsenal are plotting a €20m approach to sign Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo, with Fiorentina also keen. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona are looking to bring the signing of Vitor Roque forward if Ousmane Dembele completes a move to PSG and the Brazilian’s side Athletico Paranaense are eliminated from the Copa Libertadores. (AS)

Xavi is also looking to sign a new right-back in Ivan Fresneda and a new forward – possibly in Bernardo Silva – once Dembele departs. (Relevo)

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat has hinted he could stay at Fiorentina this summer as he continues to await an agreement between the two clubs. (ANSA)

AC Milan will put Yunus Musah through a medical on Wednesday as he closes in on a €20m move from Valencia. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester City are tracking Rennes winger Jeremy Doku – a long-term Liverpool target – as a possible replacement for Riyah Mahrez. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool are ready to move for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch once a move for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is sealed. (various)

VILLA PLOTTING SHOCK MOVE FOR CHARLES DE KETELAERE

Aston Villa are plotting a surprise move to sign Charles De Ketelaere from AC Milan and beat Real Sociedad and RB Leipzig to the faded star’s signature. (Libero)

Napoli’s plans to sign Kevin Danso as a replacement for Kim Min-jae are seemingly over after the Austria defender signed a triple-his-money new deal with RC Lens. (Foot Mercato)

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow is on the brink of agreeing a €14m move to Sevilla following rival interest from Lazio and Arsenal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Lazio are turning their focus back towards free-agent Daichi Kamada, while they have also made an offer worth €20m for Torino’s Samuele Ricci. (Sportitalia)

Saudi Pro-League side Al Ahli are growing in confidence they can seal the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente. (various)

Atletico Madrid teammate Saul Niguez has, however, rejected the chance to open talks over a move to Galatasaray. (Relevo)

Sociedad have also opened talks with Manchester United over a surprise deal to sign unwanted midfielder Donny van de Beek. (Fabrizio Romano)