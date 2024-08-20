Liverpool could end the window with a bang with four big signings on the radar, Man City have the green light to secure a 33 y/o midfielder, Tottenham are chasing a new Brazilian defender, while a big Man Utd deal has been abandoned over fitness worries.

HUGHES WORKING ON FOUR NEW SIGNINGS FOR LIVERPOOL

Liverpool may be the only one of 132 sides across Europe’s top seven leagues not to sign a new player this summer, but all that could be about to change in what is shaping up to be a frantic end to the transfer window at Anfield.

With new coach Arne Slot taking a calm and measured approach to his squad additions, insisting he is already blessed with an uber-talented squad, the Dutchman is intent on ensuring the heat remains off the back of sporting director Richard Hughes, who continues to work away behind the scenes and recently came in for some criticism at the failure to push through the Martin Zubimendi signing.

While Hughes was largely blameless for missing out on the Real Sociedad midfielder, the Liverpool chief is determined to put things right and is understood to be working overtime to furnish Slot with new players.

First up, Liverpool are reportedly looking into a deal for exciting Gent forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo amid claims a move to Anfield is on the cards in the next 10 days and before the window shuts.

Per journalist Chris Wheatley, the Reds are leading Leicester and Southampton in the chase for the 19-year-old forward, with talks due to take place in the coming days.

The teenager can play either as a centre-forward or off the left flank and has a decent return of 10 goals from 27 professional appearances so far in his fledgling career.

Represented by his father, Wheatley claims Fernandez-Pardo ‘could be set for a summer exit’ ahead of the transfer window closing on 30 August.

He is not the only forward Liverpool are chasing, either, with multiple reports claiming the Reds are also looking into an explosive deal for former Everton and Fulham winger Ademola Lookman, who of course stars in Italy with Atalanta these days.

The winger is rated at a hefty €60m (£51.1m) by La Dea after his historic hat-trick in last season’s Europa League final; a price that Liverpool are reportedly giving serious thoughts to activating amid long-term doubts over the futures of both Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

Liverpool progress in Marmadashvili deal with Bayern man also a target

Liverpool, meanwhile, are set for a fresh round of talks with Valencia after seeing three offers so far rejected by Los Che for world-class goalkeeper target Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds are looking to the Georgian as their future No 1 and hope to secure his signing this summer before loaning him out for one, possibly two seasons and wholly dependent on just how long Alisson Becker intends to hang around at Anfield.

Bournemouth are among one of the sides seemingly willing to take Marmashvili on loan, though Premier League rules currently forbid a player signing for a side and then leaving on loan for another team in the top flight within the same window. As a result, the Reds are working on finding a compromise.

Per Marca, Liverpool have already had three bids for the 23-year-old turned down by Valencia, with the most recent said to have totalled €35m (£28.8m).

However, Valencia are open to his sale if their €40m (£34.1m) asking price is met, with the Reds able to claw back some of that outlay by loaning the Georgia out and assuming the complicated triple arrangement can be finalised.

Talks at finding a solution will continue this week and it may well be that Liverpool agree to delay the official capture of the goalkeeper until the January window to ensure they don’t breach Premier League rules.

Another planned signing could also arrive in January 2025 as Slot and Hughes look into adding to their midfield.

TEAMtalk understands that, following the failure to land Zubimendi, Slot is happy to make do with the midfield options currently at his disposal.

However, reports in Germany have now touted the name of Bayern Munich‘s Leon Goretzka for a possible move to Anfield.

He recently played his way back into Vincent Kompany’s plans, though could find his game-time limited by the summer signing of Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

As a result, Liverpool are said to be looking into a possible deal and have been alerted by claims that Liverpool – predictably along with Real Madrid and Barcelona – are just one of three sides the 29-year-old midfielder would consider leaving Bayern Munich for.

Whether a prospective move would come this month or be put on ice until January, though, remains to be seen.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Liverpool ‘favourites’ to sign classy Man Utd target amid conflicting reports; Anthony Gordon claim branded ‘nonsense’

TOTTENHAM READY TO LAUNCH HUGE OFFER FOR BRAZILIAN

Tottenham are ready to launch a €30m plus offer for Monaco’s Brazilian right-back Vanderson in the next few days. (UOL Brasil)

Newcastle are facing rejection from Barcelona forward Ferran Torres following an offer worth €20m plus €10m in achievable add-ons, with the Spain star determined to stay and fight for his place and despite being told he is likely to be a peripheral figure this season. (Marca)

Barcelona are considering moves for Raheem Sterling and Carney Chukwuemeka after Chelsea put 14 players up for sale before the transfer window closes on Friday week. Juventus have also expressed an interest in Sterling, while Napoli are also among those targeting Chukwuemeka. (various)

Chelsea are to demand a minimum €40m for Romelu Lukaku with Napoli’s offer of a loan with an obligation to buy for €30m set to be rejected. (Ben Jacobs)

Norwich winger Jonathan Rowe is closing on a move to Marseille after the French side raised their offer to over €15.5m (£13.2m) and with the Leeds target making clear he wishes to sign for the Ligue 1 side. (Fabrizio Romano)

Ipswich have agreed the signing of Jens Cajuste, who moves on loan for €1.5m with an option to buy that becomes mandatory at €13.5m if they secure Premier League safety this season. (various)

Aston Villa full-back Alex Moreno has been cleared to leave with Nottingham Forest facing competition from Villarreal, Sevilla and Valencia for the former Real Betis star’s signature. (Marca)

Manchester United are in talks with PSG over a deal to sign Manuel Ugarte on loan with a view to a permanent €60m (£51.1m) deal after seeing another of their targets, Sander Berge, agree a £25m move to Fulham. (Sky Germany)

MAN CITY GET GREEN LIGHT TO SECURE SHOCK BARCELONA SIGNING

Everton striker Neal Maupay is open to a move to Marseille where he could hook up with Mason Greenwood. The Toffees are willing to subsidise his wages to get the French striker off the books and amid claims a loan with an option to buy could be agreed. (L’Equipe)

Manchester City are ready to push through a surprise deal to re-sign Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona with Pep Guardiola greenlighting the deal for the 33-year-old’s return and with multiple reports in Spain claiming the transfer is now ‘imminent’. (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool remain fearful that Mo Salah will leave Anfield as a free agent next summer amid claims the Egyptian has decided this will be his last season at Anfield and he will move to Saudi Arabia in 2025. (The Athletic)

Southampton winger Sekou Mara will sign for Strasbourg in a €12m transfer deal this week, with Saints closing on a deal for Matheus Fernandes. 22 y/o forward has agreed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 side. (L’Equipe)

Arsenal have been told there will be no discount on the €35m (£29.8m) price tag on midfielder Mikel Merino with the Gunners looking to reduce their outlay for the Spain star, who now has just 11 months left on his Real Sociedad deal. (Marca)

Brentford are confident that they can hold out for a fee of £45m for Ivan Toney after rejecting Al-Ahli’s opening offer for the England striker and with talks due to continue over the coming days. (various)

Barcelona striker Vitor Roque will pick between Real Betis and Sporting Lisbon after the Blaugrana cleared his exit for a fee of just €30m this summer. (various)

Hansi Flick has given Barcelona the green light to pursue a deal for unwanted Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon, though Deco would prefer to sign another target instead. (Sport)

MAN UTD TRANSFER ABANDONED OVER INJURY FEARS

PSV Eindhoven have abandoned their plans to bring in Erik ten Hag’s first Manchester United signing in Tyrell Malacia after becoming concerned by the full-back’s ongoing fitness issues. (Soccer News)

Barcelona are ‘very closely’ monitoring a new midfield signing this summer, despite missing out on Youssouf Fofana, Amadou Onana and Mikel Merino already this summer. (Sport)

Barcelona are also ready to challenge Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea for the bargain capture of Federico Chiesa after the winger was cleared to leave Juventus in a bargain deal. (Sport)

Real Madrid youngster Nico Paz is to hold talks over a move to Como with the LaLiga giants seeking a fee of €10m and a 50% cut of any future sale of the teenager. (Fabrizio Romano)

Bayern Munich have reluctantly accepted that Alphonso Davies will leave as a free agent next summer with a pre-contract agreement to move to Real Madrid possibly being announced in the January window. (various)

Atalanta striker El-Bilal Toure is on the verge of a move to VfB Stuttgart, with the Bundesliga side paying a €4m fee on loan and with an obligation to make the move a permanent €18m deal next summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Villarreal are closing on the signing of FC Basel striker Thierno Barry, who will move for a fee of between €12m and €15m, and with the Frenchman seen as the replacement for Alexander Sorloth, who joined Atletico Madrid. (AS)

Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with Espanyol keeper Joan Garcia, who will join the club once the Gunners agree on a deal for unwanted stopper and Wolves target, Aaron Ramsdale. (Fabrizio Romano)