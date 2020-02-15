Liverpool had to leave it late and rely on substitute Sadio Mane to rescue them all three points against Norwich.

Liverpool returned from their winter break with a 22-point lead at the top of the table, but the second part of their season nearly did not get off to the most ideal start.

The Reds dominated the first half, with Norwich not even managing a single shot – thanks in part to a huge intervention from Alisson Becker to deny Teemu Pukki receiving the ball – but Jurgen Klopp’s men could not find a breakthrough.

Norwich‘s optimism of causing an upset began to grow in the second half, especially with Liverpool missing a big chance from a rebound, which Naby Keita could only fire into Tim Krul’s body.

However, Mane came on after an injury layoff and made the instant impact Klopp would have hoped for by scoring his 100th goal in English football to ease Liverpool nerves.

Spinning as he received an aerial ball from Jordan Henderson, Mane arrowed past Krul with his left foot from a tight angle to deny Norwich’s dreams of becoming just the second team to take points off Liverpool this season.

Their efforts were ultimately to no avail, as chants of ‘We shall not be moved’ and ‘We’re gonna win the league’ rang out among the away supporters – whose team now sit a comfortable 25 points clear of second place.

Manchester City, the occupants of that spot, are not in action again until Wednesday, when they face West Ham in their somewhat consolatory game in hand.

Liverpool now need just five more wins to wrap up their first Premier League title – while if the first of those comes in their next game, they will match City’s record of 18 Premier League wins in a row.