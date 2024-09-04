At several points throughout the summer transfer window, it seemed that Luis Diaz was destined to leave Anfield but neither Barcelona nor Paris Saint-Germain would produce a bid that Liverpool found acceptable and now the club are out to tie the Colombian to a new deal.

The oft-spun narrative was that Diaz was to be sold to fund Liverpool’s move for Anthony Gordon but neither move came about in the end.

Diaz has made a bright start to the Premier League campaign for Liverpool including grabbing a brace in their 3-0 win over Man Utd at Old Trafford and he has many admirers at the club.

Arne Slot is believed to have played some role in Diaz staying at Anfield with the Dutchman quickly assessing that the winger was going to be an important player for him.

According to a report from This is Anfield, Liverpool will open talks with the forward in the coming days over an enhanced deal befitting his status at the club.

Diaz has started all three of Liverpool’s Premier League matches this season, keeping Dutch star Cody Gakpo on the bench with his fine performances.

Liverpool to offer Luis Diaz improved wages

His evident value to the club is not currently reflected in his wages with the 27-year-old still on the £55k (€65.3k / $77.1k) per week he agreed to when he joined the club in January 2022 from Porto. He was the lowest-paid Liverpool player to start the match against Man Utd at Old Trafford on Sunday but that is set to change with the new deal.

As things stand Diaz is contracted to Liverpool until 2027, but the club are aware that the lure of higher wages might make the player more likely to push for an exit.

Mohamed Salah is currently top of the Liverpool pay tree with reported wages of £350k (€415k / $459k) per week while fellow attackers Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez draw £140k-per-week. Newly signed winger Federico Chiesa agreed to a £150k-per-week salary and Diaz might be able to push for a figure beyond the £ 175k-per-week mark.

Slot is known for his exhaustive analysis of both his opponents and his own players and his insights into Diaz gave him the belief that he was a player he could get a lot more out of in his tweaked Liverpool system.

It may be fairly early on in the campaign but Diaz has looked a different player under Slot this term and he has scored important goals already.

