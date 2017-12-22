Liverpool eye January move as £90m star favours Reds over Arsenal

Liverpool will reportedly make a fresh January move for £90m-rated Monaco star Thomas Lemar in order to bolster their hopes of securing a top four spot this season.

According to a report from The Independent, Jurgen Klopp has put Lemar top of his transfer wish list despite the Frenchman almost completing a move to Arsenal in the summer, with their headline claiming the 22-year-old would prefer an Anfield move.

Arsene Wenger allegedly viewed Lemar as the long-term replacement for contract rebel Alexis Sanchez, who appears to be heading for the exit door.

However, the deal collapsed due to Arsenal’s inability to offer Champions League football, but Monaco are braced for more interest in their star forward.

The report claims that while Liverpool face a fight to keep Philippe Coutinho in January, there is more to their interest in Lemar than him simply being a replacement.

Barcelona are tipped to return for the Brazil international in January, though recent reports have suggested Liverpool would not sell at any price.

Klopp is apparently targeting a move for the former Caen man to add even more variety and speed to his already frightening attacking core.

