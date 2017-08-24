Liverpool eye move for £18m-rated World Cup winning defender

Liverpool are interested in a move for Schalke star Benedikt Howedes, according to reports from Germany.

DW Sports claim that the 29-year-old World Cup winner could be available for as little as £18million this summer, something that Jurgen Klopp has taken notice of.

Howedes was removed from his captaincy role by new boss Domenico Tedesco and was benched for Schalke’s season opener against RB Leipzig.

Another German outlet in Bild state that the German is going to make a move out of Schalke soon

The Mirror also claims that the German has received interest from several clubs and would only consider leaving the Gelsenkirchen club for a move abroad.

“It is clear that I received inquiries from other clubs,” he told Funke media group (via Mirror). “It is the nature that my advisor checks and answers.

“I’ve always said that I would exclude a change within the league, but I can imagine a transfer outside the country. But the time for that, as of today, has not arrived.”

Liverpool have been linked with a move for a new central defender all summer, in particular Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk, though a deal appears no closer.