Liverpool eye move for Roma star Salah – report

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Roma winger Mohamed Salah after being rebuffed in their attempts to sign Julian Brandt.

The Reds reportedly singled out Bayer Leverkusen’s Brandt as their number one target to reinforce their attack this summer.

However, the winger is reportedly unwilling to risk a possible lack of game time next season.

“If you make the move, there is no guarantee that you’ll play,” he told Focus.

“I believe that it’s important that I get a lot of games next season, and that is a given here at Leverkusen.”

A report on Goal.com claims that the Reds have switched their attentions to in-form Roma man Mo Salah.

Liverpool nearly signed Salah in January 2014 after negotiating a deal with FC Basel, but a phone call from Jose Mourinho convinced him to choose Chelsea instead.

The Egypt international has reached double figures in goals (13) and assists (10) this season so far, however there are no talks over a new deal.

The report goes on to claim that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a more likely addition at present, with Liverpool ready to pay £20million to land the versatile England man.