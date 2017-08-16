Coutinho deal delayed as Liverpool eye Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is reportedly considering a move to Liverpool as part of a deal for Philippe Coutinho.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol are claiming that Liverpool are keen on a move for the Croatia international as negotiations continue over their star man.

Coutinho has handed in a transfer request to try and force through a move to the Nou Camp as Barcelona look to spend the money they received from Neymar’s move to PSG.

Jurgen Klopp apparently believes that Rakitic would be a “huge signing” for the Anfield club and believes that putting him alongside Jordan Henderson and Emre Can could propel them to a first league title since 1990.

Rakitic meanwhile has reportedly been left “touched” by the proposal and is considering his future with the Catalan side currently struggling.

Barcelona saw two bids for Coutinho rejected, the latest being an offer of £90million, but according to reports yesterday a deal is now complete.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Watford on Saturday, Klopp appeared to imply he had little say over the future of the Brazil international.

“As a manager of a football club I have bosses,” he said.

“And if the bosses decide, for example, just in general, if sell a player or we don’t sell him, then I have to accept it.

“If they don’t sell him, then I’m not involved anymore. I am responsible for all of players, not just one, two or three. I cannot say anything about it. I work with the players I have, that is what I’m always doing.”