Liverpool eye star Bundesliga duo in sensational £103m double raid

Liverpool are been given encouragement that a pair of key Bundesliga stars could move on as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his squad this summer.

The Reds have had somewhat of a defensive injury crisis of late, with Fabinho forced to fill in at centre-back and James Milner appearing at right-back as the lack of depth available to Klopp was exposed.

Calciomercato claimed last week that Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter has emerged as a potential summer target, with doubts over the long-term future of Dejan Lovren at Anfield.

The 25-year-old made the move to Monchengladbach from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017 after struggling for game time.

His side are currently locked in a battle for fourth with Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg and failure to secure a top-four finish would strengthen Liverpool’s cause, according to reports.

Sky Sports News recently reported that north London rivals Spurs and Arsenal are both looking at Ginter as a potential option for the summer, with scouts from both clubs having observe him in action.

The defender carries a €50m valuation (£42.88m) and that would not prove prohibitive were Liverpool to follow-up on their interest.

It was also claimed on that Liverpool could make a return for Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt this summer after missing out on the midfielder in 2017.

The Reds are looking for more options up front with Daniel Sturridge set to depart and the €70m-rated (£60m) forward has again emerged as a potential target for Klopp, meaning a near £103m double swoop on the Bundesliga could be on the cards for Klopp’s troops.

