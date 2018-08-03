Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal in a stunning move before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The 27-year-old Wales international has entered the final 12 months of his contract at The Emirates and has yet to agree a new deal with the Gunners.

And according to transfer expert, Ian McGarry, Jurgen Klopp is keen on bringing Ramsey to Anfield – as reported in the Daily Express.

“There’s a little bit of interest from Liverpool, I understand,” McGarry told the Transfer Window podcast.

“I think there’s no vacancy at Liverpool right now following the arrival of Fabinho and Naby Keita but Ramsey would certainly be a very good addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad as a creative box-to-box midfielder.

“So, Ramsey is taking time and quite rightly to weigh up his options.

“I don’t think he’s particularly worried about moving (by the deadline) because as of January he can sign a pre-contract with any club outside of England as Emre Can did with Juventus and move next summer for free when the fee that would be demanded for him now – £35m to £40m – would be paid to him in wages as a signing on fee.

“To me, Ramsey is again one of the few candidates of British players who would happily go abroad and ply his trade and learn the language and fit in and be a success.

“So his options are not purely limited to the Premier League.”

Ramsey, who has also been linked with a switch to London rivals Chelsea, had been named in the Gunners’ starting line-up for the pre-season friendly clash with the Blues on Wednesday but was withdrawn at the last moment with a muscle injury.

Speaking after the match, new Gunners boss Unai Emery said: “He has got a little pain in his muscle and we decided not to start him because it is maybe a big risk for him.

“But I am awaiting the medical analysis and I think it’s not a big problem.”

Emery is also unsure over the 27-year-old’s future but is keen for him to stay, adding: “I don’t know. This is one question for the club and for the player. I am very, very concentrated and my focus is thinking every day for the training, for the players, for the match on Saturday against Lazio and then starting against Manchester City.

“Ramsey’s with us. The contract is a question for the club and for the player.

“My opinion is clear, I want him to be with us. He’s the type of player I want in this team. But the contract is one thing only for the club and the player.”

