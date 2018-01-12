Liverpool eye surprise £40m playmaker move to fill Coutinho void

Liverpool have reportedly turned their attentions to a West Ham playmaker in their search to replace Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho completed a British record move to Barcelona earlier in the month, ending months of speculation surrounding his future.

Now, Liverpool are reportedly out to replace the Brazil international using their £142million windfall, with Monaco’s Thomas Lemar heavily linked with a move to Anfield.

However, according to Bleacher Report, Hammers playmaker Manuel Lanzini is seen as a potential replacement for Coutinho.

The report claims that the Reds have been keeping an eye on Lanzini’s progress for some time now, and he is a realistic target for the January window. He is valued at £40m according to various reports.

A deal for Lemar appears to be too tough to seal in the winter window, while Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez is not a serious target for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool apparently see a similar skill set to Coutinho in Lanzini, including creativity and a good set piece. The 24-year-old has been capped twice by Argentina, and is allegedly keen to move to a bigger club if the opportunity arises.

Bleacher Report add: “Sources close to Lanzini say Liverpool have not made any contact yet, however, that situation could change.”

