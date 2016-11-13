Liverpool eyeing January swoop for Barca man – report

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his squad ahead of a potential title push, and has turned to Barcelona for reinforcements, according to a report.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool are looking at the idea of making a move for Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan in January.

The Turkish international has not been able to nail a starting spot under Luis Enrique in a star-studded squad, something which could lead to a winter exit.

The playmaker has made just 16 league appearances for the club since joining Barcelona, and an exit may be in line.

Turan moved to the Catalans from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid in summer 2015, but had to wait to begin his Barcelona career due to the transfer ban placed upon the club.

The 29-year-old is a self-confessed admirer of Liverpool, something which may factor in to a possible January approach.

“I’ve always played for teams in red [Galatasaray, Manisaspor, Turkey] and I’ve always admired Steven Gerrard,” Turan told FourFourTwo magazine.

“So yes, I have a soft spot for Liverpool, especially given their history and the atmosphere at Anfield.”