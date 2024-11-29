Matteo Ruggeri is a target of Liverpool and Manchester City among others

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all said to be keen on Atalanta full-back Matteo Ruggeri, with one club more active in the pursuit than the others.

Liverpool are seemingly active in the full-back market at the moment. They could lose Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer, while Andy Robertson’s performances of late have left something to be desired.

Links to a number of Premier League left-backs have followed.

TEAMtalk is aware that Milos Kerkez is wanted by the Reds, while Rayan Ait-Nouri and Antonee Robinson have been linked, but now, it seems they could look further afield.

According to TBRFootball, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd scouts have all been impressed with Atalanta’s Ruggeri of late.

But of those sides, it’s believed Premier League champions City are most actively pursuing the 22-year-old.

The report states that the second-placed Serie A outfit are not looking to part with any of their stars in January.

Atalanta stars on Prem radar

Ruggeri is not the only Atalanta man who has Premier League clubs looking at him.

United are said to be in the hunt for Ademola Lookman, while they and rivals City are in the mix for his team-mate, midfielder Ederson.

As such, though Atalanta want to maintain their push for the title – they’re one point behind first-placed Napoli – interest from big sides in their players could complicate things.

Whether or not they are able to keep interested sides at bay remains to be seen.

Liverpool round-up: Big swap deal in offing

In a bid to get Aurelien Tchouameni through the door, Liverpool are reportedly willing to offer Ryan Gravenberch to Real Madrid, plus a cash supplement.

The Reds are also ready to open talks to sign Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda.

However, they could lose two more players, with Caoimhin Kelleher urged to look for a move to Chelsea.

Even more detrimental to the Reds, superstar Mohamed Salah could leave for the Saudi Pro League, as TEAMtalk understands the league feels it has a good chance of landing the winger.

Ruggeri’s style a good fit

In 89 games for Atalanta, Ruggeri has nine assists and two goals. Though not mesmerising numbers, they show he is happy to get onto the attack.

Liverpool and other Premier League sides favour having full-backs who will involve themselves going forwards.

As well as getting up the pitch, Ruggeri is a competent player with both feet, with one of his goals – against Marseille in the Europa League last season – a right-footed strike into the top corner after playing a one-two to get into the box.

Ruggeri played a fantastic game that day, scoring and helping keep a clean sheet in the 3-0 victory in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final sending Atalanta to the final.

There, he again helped his side keep a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory, showing an ability to rise to the big occasion, lifting the first senior cup of his career after two youth trophies in Atalanta’s academy.