Liverpool face Everton as teams learn FA Cup 3rd-round opponents

FA Cup holders Arsenal will face a trip to Nottingham Forest as they bid to defend the trophy, while Liverpool will tackle neighbours Everton, following the third-round draw for the competition.

The Merseysiders, who last met in the tournament in the 2012 semi-final which Liverpool won 2-1, will play each other at Anfield on the weekend beginning January 5.

Non-league Hereford will welcome 2016 Premier League champions Leicester to Edgar Street provided they win their replay against Fleetwood.

Premier League leaders Manchester City are at home to Burnley, while potential upsets include West Ham’s trip to League One high-flyers Shrewsbury, and Championship leaders Wolves at home to ailing Swansea.

Manchester United are at home to Championship Derby, while Tottenham meet League One AFC Wimbledon at Wembley.

Brighton and Crystal Palace will rekindle their rivalry at the AMEX Stadium after last month’s Premier League goalless draw which was marred by crowd trouble.

Hereford boss Peter Beadle said the prospect of facing Leicester at Edgar Street would give his Southern Premier Division side all the incentive they need to see off Fleetwood.

Beadle told BBC Sport: “Former Premier League champions coming to Edgar Street – we’ve got 90 minutes to get through but if we do, there’s the incentive.

“We’ve got three league games before that and they are our priority, but then we can relax and enjoy the replay knowing we have got a huge incentive.”

The other remaining non-League sides did not fare so well in the draw, with all three handed difficult away trips provided they come through their respective second round ties.

National League AFC Fylde will not be too disappointed with a trip to Premier League Bournemouth if they upset the odds in their replay at Wigan.

Woking will travel to Aston Villa if they overcome Peterborough at the second attempt, while Slough Town would travel to Doncaster if they won their outstanding second round tie against Rochdale on Monday night.

The full details of the FA Cup third-round draw:

Ipswich v Sheffield United

Watford v Bristol City

Birmingham City v Burton Albion

Liverpool v Everton

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United

Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan

Coventry City v Stoke City

Newport County v Leeds United

Bolton v Huddersfield Town

Port Vale or Yeovil v Bradford City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Brentford v Notts County

QPR v MK Dons

Manchester United v Derby

Forest Green Rovers or Exeter v West Brom

Doncaster Rovers v Slough Town or Rochdale

Tottenham v AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester

Blackburn or Crewe v Hull City

Cardiff City v Mansfield Town

Manchester City v Burnley

Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United

Wolves v Swansea City

Stevenage v Reading

Newcastle United v Luton Town

Millwall v Barnsley

Fulham v Southampton

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston

Norwich v Chelsea

Gillingham or Carlisle v Sheffield Wednesday

Ties to be played over the weekend of January 6, 2018.