Real Madrid rival Liverpool as Reds try for second Leipzig star

La Liga champions Real Madrid are reportedly ready to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool as the Anfield side look to secure a second signing from RB Leipzig.

Having announced the capture of midfielder Naby Keita, who will join the Reds on 1 July 2018, Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ready to turn his attentions towards landing forward Timo Werner.

The 21-year-old Germany international caught the eye last season as Leipzig secured second place in the Bundesliga and he has since gone on to finish as top scorer in this summer’s Confederations Cup.

Now some of Europe’s top clubs are chasing him and Sport 1 claims Liverpool have made repeated enquiries with Leipzig throughout last season and again in the summer. But having made Keita, their top priority, the Reds decided not to pursue Werner for the time being.

However, with Keita now in the bag, the Reds are ready to jump back in for Werner and will continue to monitor the player ahead of a potential bid either in January, or more likely, next summer.

However, the German TV channel also names Real Madrid are strong contenders to sign the striker. It’s claimed they see Werner as a potential successor to Karim Benzema, whose time at the Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

It’s reported they have already sent scouts to watch him this season and believe he is a future star in the making.

Werner has scored 25 goals in 36 appearances for Leipzig since signing from VfB Stuttgart in June 2016.

He is contracted to Leipzig until the summer of 2020.