It appears that Liverpool will not have it all their own way in their reported bid to sign Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, with Spanish Real Madrid and Barcelona joining the battle for his signature.

The Brazilian, who is poised to win his first cap for his country on the latest international break, had made a big impression at the City Ground since joining from Corinthians in a bargain £12.5million deal in August 2023.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City were known to be considering a deal for Murillo at that time, while Chelsea were linked with a raid on Forest for the 22-year-old talent over the summer.

However, Liverpool have since emerged as a key suitor for the Forest man, who has formed an outstanding partnership with Nikola Milenkovic at the heart of a Forest defence that has conceded just 10 goals in 11 games as they currently sit fifth in the Premier League table.

The Reds are on the hunt for another quality central defender as Virgil van Dijk’s contract runs down, but they are interested in Murillo regardless of whether their talismanic skipper stays or goes next summer.

TEAMtalk have been told that while Forest are keen on keeping Murillo on board, bids in the £60m-£70m range would be considered by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Liverpool might have to work a little harder to get their man though, with Spanish publication SPORT stating that Real Madrid and Barcelona both have the Brazilian on their radar.

SPORT reports that Carlo Ancelotti’s side could turn to Murillo given his age and the fact that he is already playing at a high level in England, while Hansi Flick wanted to strengthen Barca’s defence over the summer but did not have the finances to do so.

Murillo relishing potential Brazil debut

Speaking after joining up with his international side for the first time, Murillo revealed his excitement at making his international bow and also revealed former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva as a useful ally in his career so far.

“I know the quality of the national team in this defensive phase, with a solid backbone,” said Murillo in a press conference.

“A defender I’ve always watched and played against last year, who is my idol, is Thiago Silva.

“He gave me the support and encouragement to reach the national team, and I was very happy. It’s a healthy competition, and I am very calm to work towards this opportunity.”

Murillo has already suggested the pressure that comes with representing his national side will eclipse that of his club responsibilities. “It was like that at Corinthians and Nottingham,” he said.

“But the national team is different. There’s a heavier weight, a bigger competition, with players of extreme quality. I arrived with my feet on the ground to do my job and give my best.”

Latest Liverpool news: Kelleher opens up on Anfield future / Reds open striker talks

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has told friends he plans to quit the Reds next summer after Arne Slot made clear his pecking order at Anfield and with the club already drawing up plans for their long-term goalkeeping positions.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly started talks with Eintracht Frankfurt about signing dangerman Omar Marmoush but the German side will not let him go on the cheap.

Liverpool are not short of attackers as they have Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and, of course, Mohamed Salah – although he is expected to leave the club next summer.

However, other than Nunez, they don’t really have an out-and-out number nine, despite Jota doing a competent job leading the Reds’ line over recent years – and that has led to significant interest in Marmoush.

IN FOCUS – How Murillo compares to Van Dijk & Konate