Liverpool fail to win at Anfield for first time in Prem this season as Burnley draw

Liverpool were held by Burnley to end their dreams of becoming the first top flight team to win all their home games in a season in over 100 years.

Already champions, Liverpool are now chasing multiple records – but while they extended their mammoth unbeaten home run, they failed to win in the league at Anfield for the first time this season.

Liverpool took the lead through a surprise scorer in Andy Robertson. The left-back headed the ball across goal and into the net to give the champions the early advantage.

However, despite the hosts dominating possession, Burnley found a way back in the second half. Jay Rodriguez reacted to a knock-down in the box before firing past Alisson to equalise.

The draw puts Liverpool on 93 points with three games remaining, meaning they could still reach the 100-point mark.