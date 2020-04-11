Report reveals how Liverpool failed with summer bid for Real Madrid star

Liverpool reportedly failed with a bid for Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard last summer, according to the Norwegian attacking midfielder’s former boss.

The 21-year-old joined the Spanish giants when he was just 16 but has struggled to break into the first-team picture at the Bernabeu.

A spell on loan at Dutch side Vitesse last season reinvigorated his career before a similar move to Real Sociedad enhanced his prospects further.

And his boss at Vitesse, Leonid Slutsky, has claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s men were one of several clubs interested in Odegaard last summer.

“His time at Vitesse has been very important,” the former Hull boss said, as quoted in the Daily Mirror.

“He became one of the best players in the Eredivisie and had many offers in his pocket. Not only from Real Sociedad, but also from Liverpool and Ajax.

“It is an honour to have had a share in Martin’s growth as a footballer.”

Slutsky also believes Odegaard is now ready to make a splash at the Bernabeu.

“It was a big challenge for me to kind of resurrect his career,” he added.

“Martin, his agent and I reach an agreement quickly. He had to take a step forward because Vitesse were a stronger team than Heerenveen (his previous loan club).

“It’s clear that Real Madrid will decide his future with him by the end of the season. Could he stay with Real Sociedad for another year? I don’t know.

“I’m sure that Odegaard is ready to play for Real Madrid now. When I saw him play for Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu I realised that he definitely has the quality to play for Real Madrid.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are set to offer a second trial to young striker James Graham in an effort to beat Liverpool and Wolves to his signature, a report claims.

Ross County starlet Graham is very much in demand, with Scottish giants Celtic now joining the race to sign him, according to the Scottish Sun.

However, the report adds that Man Utd have already made concrete steps to snap him up, with the 15-year-old undergoing a trial with the Red Devils in March.

Now, amid the news that Celtic are also keen on the youngster, who has already featured for Ross County’s Under-18s, United are said to be willing to invite Graham back for a second trial. Read more…