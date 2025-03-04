Strong reports in France claim Newcastle will soon be presented with a transfer conundrum over Alexander Isak with PSG ‘prepared to offer’ the Magpies three attackers in exchange for the Swede and with his new asking price blowing Liverpool out of the water.

The 25-year-old is very quickly emerging as this summer’s most in-demand star off the back of another breathtaking season on Tyneside. And with 22 goals and five assists to his name from 31 appearances for Newcastle this season, Isak is currently operating at a goal contribution every 90.85 minutes he’s been on the field across the 2024/25 campaign.

While Newcastle have absolutely no desire to sell their star man, whose current deal runs to 2028, a sizeable offer this summer could present the Magpies with a serious dilemma – particularly if Eddie Howe’s side were to miss out on Champions League football next season.

To that end, both Arsenal and more recently Liverpool have been linked with a move, with a special report from our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher recently revealing Isak was open to a potential summer switch to Anfield, having recognised the trophy opportunities a move to Merseyside could present him.

Those claims increased over the weekend amid claims the Reds were ready to offer Newcastle three players as part of a lucrative swap deal.

However, new claims in the French media claim PSG have now thundered into the transfer race for the Swede and plan to offer three stars – Randal Kolo Muani, Goncalo Ramos and Marco Asensio – to the Magpies as part of a high-profile swap deal.

And per RMC Sport, the Ligue 1 giants will not be dissuaded from attempting to push through with a firm bid even in light of startling claims made in the Daily Telegraph that Newcastle are now demanding a prohibive £150m (€181m, $190.8m) fee for the 6ft 4in marksman.

What has been said on Alexander Isak future?

Such a move would see Newcastle absolutely annihilate their current record transfer fee received – which is set at the £35m received from Nottingham Forest last summer for Elliot Anderson – and would also see the striker established in position No.3 on the history of all-time record transfers.

Incidentally, positions 1 and 2 are also occupied by Paris Saint-Germain deals, with the captures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in successive summers occupying top spots.

The report, though, suggests PSG have no qualms about splashing out such lavish sums once again, with the offer destined to present the Magpies with something of a transfer headache were such an offer to land on their table.

Despite that, it has also been made clear to TEAMtalk that Newcastle remain desperate to keep Isak on their books and remain hopeful of tying the 50-times capped Sweden striker down to a new deal on Tyneside.

Howe has also made it clear that he is unwilling to entertain speculation over his star man’s future.

“I love working with Alex, and I wouldn’t swap him for anyone,” Howe said.

“We’ve got a good relationship, and he’s got a good relationship with his teammates. We’ve tried to help him by moulding our style of play to suit his game. I really respect Erling [Haaland], obviously, and what he’s done in his career is unbelievable, but we really love Alex.

“You look at Haaland’s consistency over a long period of time and there’s no doubting that and Alex is certainly doing the same. Since he’s come to this club, I think he’s been sensational for us.”

Newcastle transfer round-up: Porto striker wanted; Lewis Hall battle looms

Despite those words, Newcastle are understood to have been keeping their eye on the market this summer for a new striker. Admittedly, much of that need can also be attributed to the fact that Callum Wilson falls out of contract this summer and is expected to leave Tyneside as a free agent.

As a result, they have been linked with three exciting options in recent weeks, with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike – whom Newcastle have tried to sign in the past – both mentioned as prospective targets.

However, a new name has recently been thrust into the limelight with a report claiming that Newcastle scouts have taken a shine to FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, who has also emerged on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Isak is not the only Newcastle player Liverpool are casting their beady eyes over, either, with two separate sources having confirmed they’re interested in a Newcastle defender Lewis Hall too – and with a cheeky offer some way below the asking price potentially in the works.

Elsewhere, a failure to secure UCL football at Tyneside next season could also see the Magpies facing a battle to retain the services of Bruno Guimaraes after a top source revealed the gentlemen’s agreement he has in his deal.

