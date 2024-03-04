Liverpool fan Ange Postecoglou makes HUGE call on Tottenham future amid continued Anfield links

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has reportedly made his stance clear over any interest from other clubs in his services this summer, as Liverpool continue to be linked with the Australian as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

Numerous reports from across the UK and in Postecoglou’s homeland suggest that the former Celtic boss is firmly in the frame to replace the Anfield legend when he walks away from the role at the end of the current campaign.

The 58-year-old, who previously revealed in interview that he is a Liverpool fan, has enhanced his reputation on the back of an impressive debut Premier League campaign in which he has overseen a major resurgence at Tottenham.

As well as Spurs once again emerging as a major top-four contender, Postecoglou has also completely transformed the style of play in north London – bringing to an end the laboured, uninspiring football often served up by his predecessor Antonio Conte.

That energetic brand of football has clearly impressed Anfield chiefs, although Xabi Alonso remains the firm favourite to seal a Merseyside return and take his place in the Anfield dugout.

But while nothing concrete has been confirmed for the Spaniard to replace Klopp, links to other managers will inevitably continue.

It appears, though, that Postecoglou can now be completely ruled out of the running, according to Football Insider anyway.

They suggest that the amiable Australian has no intention of quitting Tottenham this summer, for Liverpool or any other club.

The report states that Postecoglou is ‘happy and comfortable’ in north London and is grateful for the backing he has had since taking over, as well as the opportunity to try and make his mark on the best league in the world.

Postecoglou fully invested in Tottenham project

Postecoglou is totally invested in the project at Spurs and wants to continue what he has started at the club, rather than just walk away for a fresh challenge.

Football Insider reports that Daniel Levy would not even entertain any big-money compensation offers for their manager anyway, given the impact Postecoglou has already had on the club in his short time there.

Tottenham are currently fifth in the Premier League, which could end up being enough to qualify for an expanded Champions League next season. However, Postecoglou is keen to secure a fourth-placed finish in his first season in charge in order to make a statement of intent for seasons to come.

He has won 15 of his 26 league games in charge so far this term despite being hampered by injuries to key players for much of the campaign, along with several suspensions.

The fact that his willing to turn down any approaches for his services is sure to come as massive news for Tottenham fans, although it leaves Liverpool now throwing the majority of the eggs in the Alonso basket and hoping he picks a return to Anfield over potential moves to either Bayern Munich or Barcelona.

