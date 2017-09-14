Kolasinac, Wood or Matic: Who is the bargain of the summer?

Arsenal fans debate whether to even bother watching their game, while Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City readers reflect on their Champions League fixtures.

Tough choice. I’ve watched the first two episodes of the new GoT season and it’s as good as ever, which leaves me with a conundrum – would I rather watch Arsenal v Cologne tonight or more GoT?

Seriously though, the point I’m making here is that I really can’t decide whether I care enough about the Europa league to give up 90 minutes of my evening. I can’t even remember the last Arsenal game I missed but it’s been many, many years.

Thing is, the Europa is the ‘you’re too shit to mix it with the top teams’ competition. This is probably akin to how Jack felt when he went from being one of the most exciting prospects in England to playing for Bournemouth and then the Arsenal U21s. It’s just humiliating.

Al the Gooner

Try telling that to Sevilla fans…Its the way in which English clubs and press treat the Europa League that is humiliating…They also knock out the tripe regards playing Thursday to Sunday as an excuse for the detriment to their own League prospects…Now more than ever its a competition we should take seriously…win it and you are back in the Champs League…just look at United playing last night and had it not been for last seasons Europa League win they would be playing this evening…I am not even going to bother with your lack of respect for a fellow Premiership Club

Gunjam74

Average at best; detrimental to the team.

Can, couts and gini should be the starting 3. Lallana to provide rotation/competition.

Coutinho will provide the need creative and drive from the center. Can and gini are quite capable to balance between keeping the ball and launching attacks fro deep.

Henderson is just too limited and inconsistent to take us forward.

When keita lands, who will be dropped? With Hendo seemingly untouchable, is it any wonder Can is reluctant to sign?

Time for klopp to be ruthless…as he has shown he can be.

reds2riches

I agree with most of what you said reds2riches….At this moment in time I would add Winaljdum too. Wasn’t sure about Winaljdum when Klopp bought him. Not that he is a bad player but couldn’t see where he would fit in the team. To me he seems ill suited to that role in the midfield that klopp plays him in. He doesn’t have enough tackling skills and his ability to link from deep midfield isn’t as good as it should be. I think he is much better playing in an advanced role.

So to me we have TWO players in midfield that aren’t really suited for that position Henderson and Winaldjum. Looking forward to seeing Keita next to Can and Coutinho, that would be a better mix of quality.

I love Klopp he is amazing and have admitted we are going to have a roller coaster season. If Klopp was manager of Real Madrid he would have all the resources in the world to build the team in his image no questions asked. This isn’t Real Madrid, were using a mixture of academy players, average and genuine talent. The only frustration I have is that I feel Klopp thinks he coach the likes of Klavan, Lovren into world class talent…. I don’t think it will happen.

Mwake

My main issue with Hendo is he should not be our captain he is a average player with no leadership skills & a poor injury record. The question is who should be our captain no one really jumps out as a easy choice maybe Can would make a good captain.

Also Coutinho may well be sold next summer i see Keita as his replacement he looks like a cross between a numbers 8 & 10. That DM role which is imperative to Klopps system needs a specialist player like Kante.

AK

Proud of the team last night, yes we got lucky on the second Dortmund goal being disallowed.

It’s Poch i wanna talk about though, so pleased with the change of tactics last night. We defended deep and gave up possession, maybe a little too much but the game plan was clear.

No high line, not allowing the Dortmund’s pacey players having a clear run on our goal from the half way line. Any through balls that did get through, Lloris was there to sweep up on the edge of his box. May this is a taster of what will happen further in this comp and especially against the likes of Liverpool who always exploit our high line.

There’s a time and place for the high line and possession football but there’s also a time to drop deep and absorb pressure and then hit them on the counterattack.

Please to see Poch has options and can offer the team different tactics.

Aurier and Sanchez looked good last night too but I must give special praise to Ben Davies, he was outstanding last night, and has been since Rose has been out.

lucksterk

What player does anyone think is the bargain of the season so far? I know it’s early days.

I’m thinking it’s possibly Chris Wood for £16m, he could be the player Burnley have been looking for since Danny Ings went to Liverpool and got permanently injured.

Mounie looked good on day one at approx £12m but he hasn’t scored since his brace on the opening day, Mooy might prove to be the difference maker for Huddersfield though at £9.1m.

Do Morata and Lukaku even rate as bargains given their price of £62m and £84m respectively.

Or could Nemanja Matic be the king maker for Utd at £40m?

Is it Sead Kolasinac, brought in on a free?

Thoughts everyone!

Killyboye

Thoroughly professional performance from City tonight. Ran the show from minute one. Pass and move throughout the team, especially in the first half, was fabulous. Four goals and could/should have been more, but that’s being picky. Onwards and upwards. COYB.

gjblues

He’s started the season really well so I’m disappointed it’s happened to him. Obviously these things happen and he’s suffered from hamstring injuries down the years; hopefully he’ll be back before the 6 weeks and play a part in our trip to Liverpool.

Think Herrera, whilst not on his level, can still do a decent job replacing him, especially considering all the matches he will miss are not major challenges (except if he misses Liverpool away).

Sympathy for the Devils