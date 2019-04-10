Liverpool fans were in a buoyant mood after the Reds won 2-0 against Porto as Manchester City lost to Tottenham, while Manchester United supporters give mixed predictions for their clash with Barcelona – all in our forum.

ONE-UP ON CITY IN THE RACE FOR SILVERWARE?

Good result. Not conceding is ultimately the most important thing you can do after going 2 up but we obviously wanted to see more goals. That is more about entertainment than achievement.

By not going at them like a wild-fire, we’ll have sharper legs for Chelsea. As we can see from tonight, City can be got at.

MrMakaveli

City have been coasting in the league for a while now most teams just seem to be happy losing 2 or 3 nil to them. So its about time they have to work hard.

As for us last night decent performance cant complain when you win 2-0 in the CL quarter final. I think we will score away from home so we should be ok.

I thought Salah would push on after his 50th goal but he seems to be predictable atm he needs to mix his game up a little.

Fabinho also need to improve in the air i have been keeping an eye on him of late & hes been losing most of his arial duels in the middle of the park considering his height he needs to do better.

AK

City losing means they have to bust a gut in 2nd leg to get thru. Not only is the tie still very much alive, they’re at a disadvantage. It puts City under more pressure.

If they’d won this first leg by 2/3 that woulda been the tie more or less over.

It also puts doubt in their collective minds that Spurs can beat them.

Professional performance by ourselves tonight and MOTM performance by Hendo.

Woulda liked a 3rd goal to put the tie to bed but will happily take it.

gingerlfc

Some good points about city but I think they were due one defeat and that’s it gone.

Hopefully it might start a little mini blip for them like us defeating in the cl did last season

Their big test will be when they go 1 down in a game. They score very early goals it’s more or loss game over

But valid points about strong team next Week etc

Firmino has been excellent recently. 2 goals, clean sheet , Robbo and Winji rested. So all good.

Sean the sailor

3-0 OR 0-3?

Very hard not to see Barca scoring think a score draw will be the best we achieve.

We have had a week off and no travel while they had a big game Sat nite and had to travel.

If it was a level playing field that would give us an advantage, but we have Young, Smalling and Jones battling for bk 4 places so that tips the scales WHOEVER we play….

moral

Time for Pogba to show what he can do in a big game but I won’t be holding my breath. I also fear for Smalling & Lindelof tonight, they could be seriously embarrassed.

yorkshireman200

I don’t think we have any chance given our recent form. If we were in the 11 wins in a row form that Ole had us in then i’d be a lot more optimistic. But not in the we can’t beat Wolves form that Ole has us in now.

Having said that – this is a night when every single player will be right up for it. There’s no possibility of complacency – and if we can get our full team out, hmmmm who knows? It’s definitely dreaming to think we can beat them. They’ve never won at OT though, if we can maintain that record then anything can happen in the second leg.

Here’s hoping!

happyhurling

Like MacGuffin and HappyHurling said – we’re so inconsistent that it’s become almost impossible to predict any result these days.

Will we get the Pogba-inspired United of 2 months ago? If yes then we can nab the result. But if we get the Mourinho-level play we’ve shown in the last 4 matches then I don’t see us leaving OT with anything other than a defeat, especially with Messi and Suarez in the form they’re in.

Sympathy for the Devils