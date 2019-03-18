Liverpool fans call for Klopp to replace Salah with forgotten man

Liverpool fans discussed the disappearance of Xherdan Shaqiri, while our Man Utd and Chelsea readers are fuming after their defeats in Your Says of the Day.

I am one of Salah’s biggest fans but today he really messed up big time – TWICE.

First, by not passing the thru ball when we had 3 players free on goal, and second by not slotting Mane’s gift to him into the goal.

Otherwise we’re back on top, and that’s where we must stay. Over to you Ryan Babel, beat City for us, you can do it

songman

What a struggle, but when you have Firmino ( 1 great pass) & Salah playing awful what can you expect. Thank god for Mane. I did post that I hope Salah would score a hat trick & shut me up, well all who says he not playing bad, this game ???.

Once again can’t beat a man, struggles to control the ball, was definitely selfish this game, the forward play breaks down far too often with him. I just hope that with Klopp keeping faith with him, somehow he will turn his game around again.

Pity VVD made that mistake, but Alisson should take a lot of the blame, VVD was superb except for this , one other point thank god it wasn’t Matip making the mistake, he would have been shot on here. TAA his centreing was awful today although the wind might have been a problem.

Mane once again our MOM, did well. rest average.

We should get rid of Shaq, what use is he, Klopp will not play him for some reason, so what is the point to have a player who never features??????

liverlad

I thought we played ok not great but ok. Let’s not forget we had a crazy game in Germany whilst Fulham had a complete rest midweek.

Positives

James Milner’s penalty

Mane still scoring

VVD still a beast

Lallana was good until he tired

Origi had a decent substitute appearance

Our cross field passing is amazing sometimes!

Negatives

Trent needs to work on body positioning with regard to 1 vs 1s.

Salah looks like he struggling a little, not as bad as some are making it but his first touch and final ball aren’t great at the moment.

Can we sell Allison, Milner and VVD for that collective mistake. Get rid of then all!!! lol 😉

mwake

liverlad, Klopp is clearly favouring the 433 down the home stretch and he doesn’t trust Shaq (seemingly) in that formation. Don’t know why as it’s a like for like swap with a badly out of form Mo. I think Shaq would have tore Fulham a new one in anger today.

RobFortWorthTX

I think theres something behind the scenes with shaqiri. Lack of discipline maybe. For some reason klopp isnt playing him

Redsforever

Once again Salah was terrible against Fulham! Klopp should now bench him and give Shaq a run. I know he has a reputation but how long must he be given to score one goal?

Tomk

And breathe……

It wasn’t pretty at all but we did it regardless and honestly I expect every game to be like this. We will have to FIGHT for every single point until the end of the season, every team will make this as hard as possible for us, dont expect favours and dont expect it to be pretty. Three points and onto the next game, bring on spurs.

Just hope city struggle as much as we did today, they have Fulham next.

Ant993

Those calling for Shaq to start in place of Salah, have you forgotten how bad he was the last couple of times he played? Not just in an attacking sense but he did zero defensive work. He reverted back to the Stoke Shaqiri some of feared we bought. Also think that how they do in training is a big factor for Klopp so maybe that has something to do with it?

Salah is a little off his usual very high standards but is still the much better option. He still works very hard, helps his full back and with teams doubling up on him he creates space for others. To me he is just trying too hard to score and needs to relax and the goals will come.

threeps

There definitely appears to be something up with Shaq and why he isn’t being played. Salah was our worst player yesterday IMO and appears how to have forgotten to play one and two touch football. He will always remain dangerous but I’ve no idea outside that how he stays on the pitch when he isn’t contributing to the team.

He has one goal and one assist in his last 8 PL games. It’s not like he contributes massively to the defensive side. Surely Shaq couldn’t do any worse than that.

bofa

Salah may not be at his best, I agree he’s hogging the ball too much IMO because he’s trying to break his dry spell, but he’s still contributing plenty.

I’ve said it before he needs to put this lack of goals out of his head and just relax into the game again, focus on what’s been best for the team rather than individual accolades and then the goals will start coming again.

He seems to overthinking too much instead of letting it come naturally. That does mean he’s not heavily contributing. He just needs fine tuning.

I wouldn’t be dropping him for Shaq anytime soon.

gingerlfc

Chelsea unstuck by Toffees

So frustrating a microcosm of our season totally dominate don’t score and then give two sloppy goals away. A terrible second half performance. 5 points dropped in two games top 4 is slipping away for sure it’s just not good enough!

nine nine nine

Hazard was so bad,let me not start on David Luiz and Alonso.

Sarri has to go and he should take those 3 players with him.

shedend

Might as well play RLC CHO and Ampadu for the rest of the season as top 4 has gone – again!!!

Our club is in serious decline and there is no character in the team.

We dominate the play but dont score and then they collapse.

At this rate Wolves will fancy overtaking us.

There are several players that need to go and of course the manager as he doesnt seem to know how to get the team to play to score goals. Hazard is obviously in Madrid already and Alonso’s career at Chelsea must surely now be over.

Their keeper didnt have much to do which reflects on our dismal finishing!

We cant win at home and we always seem to lose away.

It shows the massive gap between the PL and the EL.

Our only hope of CL next year is to win the EL and I just hope we dont meet Arsenal in the final as I cant see us beating them.

Roll on the summer!!!

gibblue

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton celebrates after scoring his sides second goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on March 17, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Guys enough of this bullsh*t about who cost us the goals. We had 90 minutes to create and score and yet again Sarri proves how inept he is.

Once again Jorghino gets selected, (I would say plays but that would be a gross misrepresentation) the most overrated player in the league if not the Europe. Once again he contributes nothing in an attacking sense, consistently giving the ball away and thinks running alongside an attacking player can qualify as tackling.

Then Sarri humiliates Barkley by subbing him, (motivational how?) giving yet another excuse to the home support to become vocal, whilst leaving Jokeghino on the pitch. Not forgetting it was another like for like change that we have now come to know and cringe at.

Eventually he makes a sensible change by taking off Jokeghino, bringing on CHO who he then goes on to publicly berate for one misplaced pass, (motivational how?) something he never does to his pet Jokeghino.

So we struggle to beat relegation fodder Fulham, scramble a home draw against Wolves and get chinned by Everton, in what is affectionately known as the business end of the season.

Top 4 is slipping away rapidly, winning the Europa League is our only hope of Champions League football, but look at the last set of results against quality opposition: City in the League and Cup(remember we lost the Cup final!) United in the Cup, Wolves and Everton in the League. Spurs is the only decent result we have had and let’s be honest with ourselves … they were sh**e!

We saw the impact Ole had when he first arrived at United to replace Jose! We need to make the change now.

We have a squad capable of taking points off the Pool and United, we have a squad capable of winning the Europa League but we do not have a manager capable of delivering.

Get shot of Sarri, let Zola act ad interim, bring in JT and Eddie Newton to assist Zola!!

NIblue

That was a terrible result. Let’s leave sarri to one side because I’m not sure it’s him.

He doesn’t score goals, the players must do that. We just can’t stick the ball in the net. Higuain scores two against Huddersfield and one against Fulham. Hazard just didn’t show up and didn’t play Thursday. The crossing from wide areas is awful and no one wants to take responsibility and shoot or carry the ball.

I thought we had turned a corner. It’s a bitterly disappointing result because the players never showed urgency. And surely there has to be desire to qualify for the champions league. Start rlc, cho and Ampadu. They play for each other and for the badge and club. I’m tired of seeing Pedro flatter to deceive all the time. Alonso struggles defensively and Dave has gone off the boil this season.

As for sarri, I really feel for him because he’s a passenger and the cup final probably killed him off. I also think the World Cup is hitting some players at the wrong time of the season.

Gutted about Everton. Just hope the team plays for pride from here on in

Romansdirtypants

Talk about a game of 2 halves. In the first half we had 81% possession and probably could have scored 3 in the first ten minutes. I actually thought Jorginho played really well in the first half and overall we dominated but ads usual fail to put the ball in the back of the net. My feeling at half time was that you could see how Sarri ball was working but you cannot blame the manager if we do not take the chances

Second half was a total change and surely we must have expected Everton to up their game being at home. we seemed to lose all ability to play with the ball and again made sloppy mistakes at the back. Even when we were losing you see no inspiration from anyone, no sense of urgency from any players and then too many of them go hiding

At the end of the day the manager is responsible for the team, the formation and their attitude and basically the combination of all those attributes plus probably a few more that I have missed means (IMO anyway) that Sarri is not good enough for the EPL. We have now lost our game in hand advantage in the EPL and although I still expect other slip ups from other teams to happen we are doing ourselves no favours at all and you simply have no idea what Chelsea will turn up on any given day – which is simply not acceptable

I am reading today that Roman is considering getting rid of Sarri during the international break and I have to say I would not be surprised. so far, Sarri seems to have had more lives than a cat…? KTBFFH

CFC1905

For all the excitement the PSG win gave us, it also seemed to have seeped all energy out of the team. The performance was lifeless, lackluster and Wolves were worthy winners. The players will need to dig deep and try to reignite that spark. The lack of quality in depth is alarming, though, and with young players like Rashford and Martial, a lack of consistency is always going to be an issue. A good team wins when playing well but the best ones can get a result despite having an off day. We had a real off day and will need to find a solution before it becomes a pattern again. The players have been riding high since Ole took over and still have a chance to end the season on a high but the real test will come in the summer when we simply have to find a player who can dictate play from midfield as well as adding more still at the back and creativity up front.

roygbiv

Back to reality.

Out of cup.

Top 4 is highly unlikely – see Arsenal fixtures. See ours.

Barca to dick on us in Europe.

Summer shopping in the bargain basement bin.

Meanwhile Pool n City are wiping all before and after them.

moral

Liverpool title city fa cup carabao; juve champions league. That’s my prediction. As for us ? Maybe out of the cup may help us but this lot are dead on their feet shagged out! Inexplicable; Ole start wising upto this deadwood fc or I fear for you too egg ed is selling you down the river force the funds for the summer or you’re f**ked!

united_we_win

That performance was under par and worrying after the Arsenal non-result. My hope is that OGS shows the squad a nasty streak in the dressing room because that is what is needed at the minute. The players didn’t look like putting in the required effort (even though I suspect they are jaded).

That being said, OGS got his substitutions wrong. Mata came on too late for a visibly unfit Lingard and Matic was running on fumes – in my opinion Matic needs to be shipped off to a slower league or he needs to play fewer games.

In any case that was a deserved loss and I just hope the team can build from the late goal which was very well crafted and finished.

This is squeaky bum time for OGS. If he can turn this form around and go on another run then I say give him the job. It’s a blessing that we can see him under some real pressure before the end of the season.

We are out of the FA Cup, we have a difficult Champions League campaign ahead, and we are in a dogfight with 2 other sides for a top 4 spot. Now is the time for Ole to earn his keep.

hatters

The way I see it is Ole has had the team playing at 120% . As I said in another topic, folk tend to take the best performances and extrapolate to make that the default performance, the standard we can expect week in week out. But it’s not, and you’re lucky if you can get any machine or system operating at 100% all the time. This was an 60-80% performance.

They say creme rises to the top, well the opposite is also true. The team is on average good enough to fight for top 4 place, on its day going at 120% it can beat a Barca and on it’s bad day will get beat by a Brighton. A mid table team going strong and up for it requires 100% output to overcome. The team didn’t do it. Another week maybe they would have, but here we come back to our old friend, consistency and the ability to get a result even when not playing well.

Nothing has changed, some players need to up their game and others are simply not good enough to deliver week in week out. Even Ole can’t change water into wine, although with a bit of spin I’m sure happyhurling and his pals could.

MacGuffin

I’m afraid it feels even worse the morning after and that’s me done on here for the season. The little mini revival was great while it lasted but the reality is that these players, collectively, are a million miles from being good enough. They’ll probably give Ole the job, a mistake in my opinion, but fair enough. But it doesn’t really matter who the manger is unless the Saudis step in and buy us, because it’s all about money now. City and PSG had won f**k all until they were bought out, and now they’re the future and virtually uncatchable. As for the United players, there isn’t one I wouldn’t consider offers for. We’re so average we’re almost beyond rebuilding and astonishingly, they’ve all developed massive egos from constantly being told they’re good, none more so than those two duds Rashford and Martial and that third rate break dancer from Warrington. I could go on and on about midfield too, the list if sh**e is endless, but what’s the point, you’ve heard it all before. Anyway, off for some anger management – enjoy the rest of the season, if that’s even remotely possible. Cheerio!

jm1502

