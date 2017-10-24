“I can say with absolute certainty Van Dijk is not what Liverpool need”

Liverpool fans debate whether Virgil van Dijk would fix their defensive issues, plus our readers debate the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

While I think it’s harsh that he was sacked, the results don’t lie. Everton backed him with big money in the summer and it hasn’t worked out. The biggest failure I think has to be that Lukaku wasn’t adequately replaced. I know they were never going to get another player like him but Sandro was never going to be an adequate replacement. That is probably Koeman’s biggest failing, he didn’t get someone to lead the line like Romelu. There seemed to be a hope that by patching Rooney and Sandro together they might replace him in some way, shape or form.

It all depends now on who they get in to replace him. Maybe Unsworth would be a good shout, or de Boer also. I think Everton have a squad that de Boer could work with. A lot of young players and players who like to have the ball at their feet. It could be a match made in heaven.

Killboye

They must sign a striker in January. But until then, I have to agree with Ian Wright and Martin Keown, that they need more pace in attack. That they can do by playing Rooney up top, with Sigurdsson right behind and Mirallas and Calwert-Lewin on the wings. And let’s not forget that they also have Yannick Bolasie around Christmas, that’s a lot of pace for you.Liverpool and Everton had similar problems in the last transfer window. Both signed some quality players, but didn’t fill the gaps needed.

Everton signed Sigurdsson for a massive fee and he’s been criticized for not delivering the goods. Well he didn’t have a pre-season, yet he has delivered for his country in this same period. That is something Everton have to address.

When he has played for Iceland and Swansea, he’s always had a striker to work with. That is his biggest strength; feeding the strikers. He’s done it with Sigthorsson for Iceland and Bony and Llorrente at Swansea. Problem is that Everton don’t have an out and out striker of any significance.

They must sign a striker in January. But until then, I have to agree with Ian Wright and Martin Keown, that they need more pace in attack. That they can do by playing Rooney up top, with Sigurdsson right behind and Mirallas and Calwert-Lewin on the wings. And let’s not forget that they also have Yannick Bolasie around Christmas, that’s a lot of pace for you.

Let’s go back a few years, Lovren is at Southampton, rated as one of the best CB’s in the league, Liverpool fans clamouring for us to sign him, he moves to Liverpool, makes a few mistakes early on in his Liverpool career, never really recovers.

Could this happen to VVD?

It is one thing defending in a team that defends the 18 yard line, it is a whole different ball game when you are being asked to defend almost on the half way line, anyone familiar with football knows that there are different kinds of defending depending on how the team is set up to play. We saw Terry go from one of the best CB’s in world football to a bit of a joke once he was asked to defend higher up the pitch, let’s hope Klopp has seen something that will see him change his game seemlessly, but it is not just a case of ‘good player for them’ so ‘good player for us’

Spot on Pax, ive said many times that whilst VVD would undoubtedly be better than what we have (hell I’d be an upgrade on that) but it wouldn’t change the fact the CB’s would still be exposed due to how Klopp plays. Don’t matter how good you are if your constantly exposed with no designated DM.

Ultimately we would improve but he’d nowhere near be the saviour we want, that’s gunna take about 5 player upgrades & that wont happen under FSG.

I’ve watched VVD for a long time now and can say with absolute certainty he’s not what we need right now. We need a Carragher, not another Matip or Lovren. Someone needs to grab hold of this defence and keep them in check. Jose Fonte used to do this job for Southampton not only with Van Dijk but with Lovren as well. Any simple youtube video search for either of these players at Southampton and anyone would see they play the exact same way, just putting themselves about and looking good while other players in the background are covering them. What’s worse is that Van Dijk is woefully off form after virtually no pre season and coming back from injury. He doesn’t even look the same player he was last season. If this is the best the scouting team can do then we need better scouts

The only way we’ll get top 4 is if we nick it. Either ways, it’s not good enough. We’ve had a below average start to the season with the quality we have.It’s all on the manager.

As for the everton game, I always consider them as a tough opponent no matter what form they are in but beating them means absolutely nothing when you lose to watford. There are certain games this season we should’ve and could’ve easily won.And we lost not because the opposition played better or outstandingly.We simply didn’t want it enough because of the poor mentality wenger has set for this club.

Not to mention,it’s basically like we’re not in Europe because there is that team exclusively for the PL Who’s not playing midweek.We should be in second place behind city right now.

My new motto is why worry about it if they don’t? we’ll probably end up beating the teams we should beat other than the odd games against the likes of stoke,watford. I have to be honest and admit i’m not looking forward to citeh away. That could be anything if we don’t turn up as normal in the real big games. that game along with the spuds home will tell us a lot. all i’m hoping is that front 3 of ours get’s better because if they get service,then we can get at any team.i’m pretty relieved we are only 4 points off utd, spurs, and level with chelski.

Another day, another rumour and potentially another nail in the coffin….!!

So now it appears many players are unhappy with Conte and so are texting Holland for some degree of solace and comfort. Really have no idea where these stories come from or how anyone thinks that players or other coaches would openly claim this is what is going on so basically just ignoring this one

However, no smoke without fire and the press/media continue to come up with this stuff so even if everything is completely untrue I wonder how long Conte can be prepared to live with this type of pressure/hounding…? KTBFFH

You reap what you sow really

The fact that the club have always been in this position whereby managers are constantly under the media pressure and scrutiny, any sort of BS will have legs in it.

i have been a bit frustrated at Conte’s demeanor of late, and perhaps the players fed off that, but like all before him, he probably thought he could change things, i.e,more say in transfers, but alas he is now probably left scratching his head (not too hard though )realising that all that what has gone before counts for diddly at Chelsea FC.

Good luck Antonio.

I will say De Bruyne, because is the main reason as to why City is top of the table. Although i will say, Phil Jones has a shout, Pogba has also been improving until his injury, Eriksen has added an end product to his game this season. Kane is his usual. Stones has done wonders.