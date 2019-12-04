Liverpool fans convinced Klopp’s new strategy responsible for more wins, but less clean sheets

Derby-day nerves are kicking in for Liverpool fans, who are concerned about the club’s lack of clean sheets, all in our forum.

Woke up with a dreaded feeling. Not optimistic about tonight. Think it might be a draw.

I really think these scrappy wins will turn into draws if we don’t start keeping clean sheets and taking our chances

They will come to stifle us tonight. Going to be a horrible game

Sean the sailor

Everton are just out of relegation zone.

We’re top clear by 8 points.

Everton are in a bad bad way at the min with a deafeat tonight probably meaning the sacking of their manager very soon.

Being massively worried about tonights game is counter intuitive.

It’s derby day nerves.

gingerlfc

If we play to our best form should win( not done it so far this season), but there has been too many scrappy wins as Sean says so this may be another nail biter.

We need Firmino to score as he hasn’t done so in the eleven home games & Salah who’s form has been very poor to buck up.

Hoping for a win.

liverlad

Liver, I know we all don’t care who scores but Bobby, playing as the false NINE, has only bagged one goal in his last 12 games (since the third week in September). Bobby does work hard and is a very selfless player but he is our false nine meaning goals need to come more regularly than they have been this season.

Let’s hope this is just one of his ‘patches’ as he has had these throughout his career but he is part of a front three so that has to be taken into consideration too. I think he might tear it up tonight!

Rob Fort Worth TX

For as long as weve played with this front 3 rarely have we had all of them firing at once.

Usually it’s one of them who’s slightly off form but recently it’s been 2, Firmino and Salah, leaving the lions share of the goal scoring to Mané. We’ve also seen other areas having to pop up with the goals. When’s the last time we scored 2 goals like at the weekend there and 1 hasn’t been scored by one of the front 3?

Despite this we’ve been on a fantastic win streak putting us where we are.

History had told us regarding these 3 that eventually they come back into form.

God help which team it is when even one more of them comes back in to form.

gingerlfc

Sean, you’ve every right to feel apprehension about this game (we’ve had many ‘feelings’ like this over the years haven’t we?). I remember a couple of years ago we had the same dread despite us going into this fixture unbeaten in 16 and had smashed in 15 goals in the 3 games prior to this match.

Conversely, Everton had lost 12 out of their last 21 games. Didn’t matter one jot when Rooney smashed in the equalizer late in the game. They then went on to get leathered at Arsenal and Spurs and also lose at Watford, West Ham and Burnley too. It’s a Derby and owt can happen.

Rob Fort Worth TX

AK : Everton might well peg us back on Wed, but it could also happen even if we’d kept five clean sheets this season.

What Klopp and the players are intent now is to reduce the number of draws which cost us the league last time round. By taking more risks than last season they are putting more pressure on our opponents, who crack eventually, near the end many times, ensuring there is no coming back as they are ko’d with a few seconds left.

Many fans and pundits are claiming we are lucky but it would be ludicrous to think that one of, or even the best manager in world football with so much talent at his disposal is relying on luck to win games. Many commentators who have played at the highest level point out that even if there is three minutes left there is no need to panic and lump the ball forward for the team who wants to score, as three minutes is more than enough to get a goal. As I said above with relentless pressure on them for ninety minutes teams panic in the last stages and concede.

IMO trying to get clean sheets first and foremost would increase the number of draws, there were three goalless matches for us in 18/19.

captkirk

Don’t think anyone’s suggesting keeping clean sheets “first and foremost”.

Think it’s more to cut out these cheap goals which are stopping the clean sheets.

gingerlfc

Truth is if we

win the rest of our games this season 2-1 we wont care much !!!

But just for our personal health can we have some calm straight forward games as well !!1

AK

Cutting mistakes entails playing a lower line, putting a rein on full backs and making side passes and keeping sterile possession so as not to get caught out, like old Serie A teams. Even Juventus is involved in matches that finish 3-3 nowadays.

Hopefully we open a more significant gap to help those fans who are finding the current campaign stressful.

captkirk

Cutting mistakes doesn’t solely depend on defending deeper.

Higher concentration particularly at set pieces can also do this. Last year we were the best at defending set pieces, not so this year.

A significant amount of our wins have been by a single goal. We cut out the goal conceded and are wins can be easier.

Our front 3 havnt exactly been firing either. They put away more chances then the wins come easier also. Take our last game for example, we could have scored 4 first half alone only for better finishing.

There is most definitely room for improvement at either end to help bring easier wins.

gingerlfc

All your points are valid, however we must keep in mind that we have played 5 CL matches and had 3 international breaks, and these are notoriously taxing on the players. In fact we were worried a few years ago when we qualified for the CL as we knew it would hamper our league form.

Shows how far we have come when we are worried now because we are not keeping clean sheets. Matip is a big miss in our defence, Lovren is doing well but Matip was neutralising the aerial threats as well or even better than VVD last season. City players are also struggling to score goals, whereas Vardy who is having a whole week to recover is finding the net regularly.

But taking a view at the bigger picture, let’s forget about individual mistakes and misses of our strikers, and try to imagine what Klopp thought should be done to end City’s dominance as the season started? I’m under the impression that he deliberately set up an overall strategy of getting the team to be on the front foot, take risks, and concede goals, but not settle for safety first and not take a draw as a point earned, but as two points lost. In fact he is the opposite of Rafa in that respect, that’s why I think we are on the right track.

captkirk

I would call it frustrating, there are so many factors at hand, to start with we had to deal with players coming in late after the long summer, then the injury to Alison and Adrian settling in, injuries, a few individual mistakes and bad luck.

Was it not Kelleher who got the last clean sheet?

NotoriousBingo

NB, close, Adrian got the last clean sheet at Sheff U at the end of Sept. The game before was Kelleher in the 2-0 win at MK Dons (that wasn’t an easy game either; we don’t like easy games!).

Rob Fort Worth TX

Right, that was actually one of my fav games this season, I can’t remember many youth lineups like that getting 2-0 result but it wasn’t a easy game like you say… It really shows how far this squad has come… a few years back we suffered every time when we tried to put out a makeshift team of youth players

Honestly though it frustrates the hell out of me, the lack of clean sheets, probably explains my reaction to the ref… I wanted someone to knock him out, bloody bastard… That was double punishment, crystal clear double punishment, there are special rules regarding the goalkeeper… Not allowing a keeper that just entered the field to put up a wall is double punishment…

But I am sure Klopp will have the whole squad doing something about it

NotoriousBingo