‘Liverpool could play PSG next week and smash them’

The fallout surrounding Alexis Sanchez continues, while Liverpool fans discuss their transfer strategy and Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final is previewed in Your Says of the Day.

Got something to get off your chest? Join the debate on our forums.

I wouldn’t consider Chelski or United as our rivals these days but the whole premise of the question is based on whether we sold Sanchez to a rival and that’s irrelevant.

If Sanchez had 2 or 3 years left on his contract, then this would have been unforgivable. Not because it would cost us in a title race (or even top four race) that we’re not going to be involved in again for a while but because it would look like we’d given up even trying to join that race.

However, with 5 months left on his contract, Arsenal where we are and Man U where they are, it was pretty irrelevant where he went. This season, we’re never going to catch Man U, with or without Sanchez and Man U are never going to catch City, with or without Sanchez and whatever happens, he would have been a Man U player next season anyway, with Arsenal having no say in it whatsoever.

I wanted to keep Sanchez until the end of the season because we’re a better team with him (obviously) and with massive cash reserves going unspent, it was irrelevant to me whether we got £60m or 60p. Getting Mikki though was good business and far more useful than cash that would just sit in the bank, earning interest.

Al the Gooner

A current position on the table of the club should have no basis to decide who your rivals are and who are not.

i already explained it in one of my posts.Please refer to it.You have to decide what your ambition and target is and if it is to the win the PL then autmoatically you simply have to consider the “top” teams as your rivals.

The SpecialOne

@al. Your argument that Sanchez has chosen United instead of City for questionable sporting reasons is a fair enough one. Right now CIty are the better team and are primed to win all the trophies available to them.

On the other hand I could however, argue that Sanchez was not too excited to work with Guardiola again considering he was a bit part player for him in a Barcelona side that won everything, before eventually leaving. Sanchez wouldn’t really be getting the “credit” for winning them the Premier League because he would be joining a side with a 12 point gap at the top with more than half the season gone. Additionally, Guardiola probably couldn’t promise Sanchez that he would play every minute of every game while Mourinho could.

For me these are equally strong arguments, depends on your allegiance which side you fall on.

Hatters

Sounds like Inter have made a move for Sturridge on loan with a view to buy.

IF we let him go and Klopp doesn’t get a replacement (and / or for Couthino) and our season falls apart, Klopp has to take the blame and before anyone says yes if he does and we don’t – happy to admit I was wrong. Aside from whether it would be good for us (either side of the debate) it could be just what he needs and I believe he would be a success.

Bob-Notts

The crazy thing is we could play PSG next week with the same team and smash them, the tactics are amazing against teams that play a high line. But against park the bus teams we lack the two things 1. the Maverick guy (Coutinho was that guy) 2. A target man, Solanke is supposed to be that bigger stronger holdup guy but he hasn’t developed quickly enough. Klopp tried it with Origi who also has the physical attributes but he couldn’t develop quick enough either. Firmino is very good at holding the ball up when the ball is played to feet but if you are pumping up high balls like we were against Swansea then he is useless, he doesn’t have much height to compete with the defenders.

Mwake

Now we have VVD maybe a DM isn’t as much of a priority, I would definitely go for an Aubayang type forward and an attacking midfielder that can dribble through the lines like Couts could. Lyons Nabir Fekir is my tip he should be considerably cheaper than Lemar.

Mwake

Fekir looks like a very good option as I’ve stated before. In fact his stats are off the chain this season (unlike Lemar) – 16 goals and 5 assists in only 19 games!!!

Fekir is not only Lyon’s captain and highest rated player, he is also in Ligue 1 team of the season, and for an attacking midfielder, he scores an extremely high amount of goals – remind you of anyone??? Liverpool’s scouts need to start working right now on this one.

I would also consider Lanzini, I just feel there is something underrated about this player and that he could explode in the right team and under the right guidance

Songman

He didn’t want Salah apparently, but others at the club insisted & he is pleased they did. With just over a week to go in the window, if we can’t get Klopps number one target, I hope we take a chance & go for Lanzini on the last day for £20-£30 million. He can give us something for the rest of the season & at that price & won’t be a massive risk.

Sanj1

Meulensteen said that when he first joined the club he was told by SAF that he had four key areas the players were to be trained in; pace, power, passing and unpredictability. Can’t see many of those attributes in many players at the moment. The ones who were under SAF are now too old for the most part and some never had pace but could pass and were strong.

Based on those four criteria, who would you keep? DDG is a no brainer. So who of the outfield would you keep?

Bailly, Pogba, Lukaku(Maybe), Rashford, Martial and now Alexis if it’s all confirmed.

Anyone else nailed on for a spot?

I think Matic is quicker than he looks when he gets going, he’d be kept. He’s not unpredictable but he steadies the ship and allows others to do their thing, namely Pogba.

Mata is too weak and too slow, Valencia still has pace and power but his final product is iffy, always was really, and he’s not the most unpredictable, Smalling, Jones, Carrick, Herrera, who would you keep?

killyboye

If Lukaku doesn’t start scoring I wouldn’t be surprised to see one of Martial or Rashford played through the middle more often. More likely Martial because I think he’d really prefer to be a central striker. He’s just been shunted onto the left wing because we don’t have anyone else and because Lukaku is the central striker for now. For a long time I think Rashford fancied himself a number 10 but that won’t be the case. Could Angel Gomes be our next number 10?

killyboye

Mata, Di Maria, Falcao, Pogba, Ibra, (Bailly) and now Sanchez, these are players, who, at the time were considered world-class or at least among the very best yet we managed to sign them without Champions league football or let’s just say when we were at our lowest, except for Sanchez, i’ve added him to the list because he had an opportunity to play for City, the league leaders and could likely have a pl medal in 5 months time but still chose to play for United. Amazing how easily we can attract players and still be slated sometimes even by our own fans that we can’t attract the world’s best

libanski

Sanchez is a great signing for us. He keeps himself fit and hardly gets misses games through injuries. Easy 3-4 years of top level football for us. I think in big games jose will go with 3 man midfield behind lukaku sanchez martial/rashford. In these games we can rely on sanchez to come up with magic. Against the lesser teams especially at home sanchez will play behind lukaku with martial on left and lingard, mata and rashford taking the other position.

fatrooney

Careful now Libanski, don’t get carried away mate. Mata world class? Really? Falcao on loan and passed it, Ibra passed it, both after a huge final meal ticket, Di Maria never wanted to come and Bailly was virtually unknown.

jm1502

Not a train smash with Cesc and Morata being out. I’d keep faith with Wally and Michy. Give him his big stage to shine on. My starting 11

Wally

Azi

Christensen

Rudiger

Alonso

Moses

Kante

Bakayoko

Willian

Hazard

Bats

If Christensen not fit then start Luiz. I’d be tempted to play Luiz alongside Kante but don’t think Conte will be that brave. We play offensively like we did against Brighton…we win. Simples. We are the better team.

Stuilse

Willy does seem to have some issues in terms of decision making so should Courtois start? However, I do not expect to see that many crosses into the box but the usual intricasies we always see from Arsenal so in the respect maybe he would not be so exposed…? And I think I still prefer him for penalties if it goes that far

Basically, I am of the opinion that man for man we are better and we need to be confident and take the game to Arsenal. Of course there will be periods in the game when we do not have the ball – that is to be expected – but in general terms if we put them under pressure then all we need to do is take our chances. We WILL create and are more than capable of beating them. KTBFFH

CFC1905

Agree with 1905 “man for man we are better and we need to be confident and take the game to Arsenal”.

Hopefully Courtois will be fit.

Listening to Conte’s pre match press conference and reading between the lines he seemed to suggest that he is thinking about going with Willian, Hazard and Pedro up front?

Come on the Chels. Fingers crossed.🤞

nine nine nine

Wenger spent £70m on Xhaka and Mustafi- was that money well spent? In addition, he then spent another £50m+ on Lacazette without knowing how best to deploy his strengths to benefit the team. So that’s over £120m on three players and none have set the world alight.

Jeff

Jeff you forgot Perez and Debuchy from last season, thats another £30million wasted. Kolasinac was signed on a free but he earns £150K per week and is one of our top earners and after 2 games he was dropped. And why people still don’t get that Sanchez decided where he went not Arsenal, the fault is letting contracts run down, players leave because after a couple of years with Wenger they realise they are wasting their time and the club has no chance of competing. This trend will continue until Clouseau is gone.

The Oracle

WATCH! Murray, Nadal, Federer and Djokovic show off their football skills. (Tennis365)

PLANET SPORT EXCLUSIVE! Andre Agassi talks about Djokovic and the women’s game (Tennis365)