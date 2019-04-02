Liverpool readers name the one area of the team that needs to be strengthened, while Man Utd are on a revenge mission at Wolves – all in Your Says of the Day.

Got something to get off your chest? You can get involved with the debate on our forums here.

Onward Christian Soldiers, Marching off to War!

Our next ‘project’ (I like to call these games ‘projects’ so we focus game by game and not on City and the league table) is away at in form Southampton. After a crappy February for them they had a really good March, beating Fulham and Spurs at home, narrowly losing to a late goal at United and then beating Brighton this past week. One thing we have to prevent is free kicks for them around the box as Ward-Prowse can stick em in.

Last time Southampton scored against us in the league was 3 years ago when we folded in the second half after leading 2-0 through Phil and Danny. Sub Mane came on and simply shredded Flanagan and Skrtel to score two and the eventual winner. Virgil played that day too for the hosts. Glad they will both be playing for US on Friday.

Last season we actually hung on to a two goal half time lead with goals from Bobby and Mo.

I’d like to see this line-up: Alisson, Trent, Matip, Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Shaqiri and Salah in a 4231 but likely I won’t.

City will be top when we play this game so we know we definitely have to get three points and think we will, just, again.

2-1 for us.

Rob Fort Worth TX

Tough game because Southampton are fighting for their Prem lives and are on the bounce after good win at the weekend.

While it’s well within us to win this the danger here is complacency.

Team I’d go for…

Allison

TAA, Matip, VVD, Robbo

Hendo, Fabinho, Wij

Salah, Firmino, Mané

Southampton could just sit tight hoping for the draw or a breakaway goal here so it’s imperative we move the ball quick.

Ings will be missing for them.

gingerlfc

I think that will be the line-up Ginger. Just weird that Keita and Shaqiri will likely not see a great deal of game time again this season. Just don’t think Klopp is going to risk anything.

Rob Fort Worth TX

NEither he should risk anything.

Shaqs done next to nothing since the turn of the year and has some sort of groin issue.

Kieta has been consistently inconsistent.

It makes sense to stick with the players he trusts and has put in performances this year.

gingerlfc

This will be our hardest remaining away game in my opinion. Southampton have three remaining home games and will be desperate to get something from it. It’s going to be very tough. We’ve only achieved one win in our last 4 away games in the league (Fulham) so really need to raise our game. The home crowd will be up for it.

bofa

Tough game this but one I think we will win.

We need more from the midfield. Fabhino comes in with maybe winji and lalanna and rest picks itself

We need more players to really step up in this run in

Our most consistent performers at the min are the back 4 and mane.

Redmond is a danger for them. Romeu always has a good game againest. No excuses here. We need to win the midfield battle

Sean the sailor

I think we’re all looking at the ‘signing a new striker’ and it upsetting the apple-cart. Whereas I see it a different way, competition breeds improvement. City have loads of options and when one of them is dropped tries even harder when they next get their chance. Yes there would be occasions when one of the big boys is dropped but it wouldn’t be too often, we’ve been extremely lucky with injuries over the last couple of seasons and I can see one of our front three spending some time out next season, it’s inevitable with the workload they put in. How great would it be to have a scary bench / backup for not only those occasions but also when we need a plan B or even C for a game. I think we are becoming a top, top team, competing for domestic and European honours and I think top players can see that around Europe, they’ll want to come and be a part of it and see if they can also get the the top individually.

robbieno_9

Paco Alcácer ?

Just for the epic name!

AK

Exactly. How does the opposition feel when they see Origi coming on? I doubt they’re exactly quaking in their boots

nediarb2

This is a huge game now with Arsenal winning last night. We only have two more away games after this against Everton and Huddersfield. You’d assume we’d get at least 4 points from those games, hopefully 6. Then we have home games against West Ham, City and Chelsea before a last game if the season at home to Cardiff. You’d assume 7-9 points against those teams. We may only end up with 11 more points this season, with Arsenal and Chelsea in relatively decent form, it makes tonight’s game a must win.

You obviously want to be going into that last game of the season at OT needing a win to finish in the top 4, that’s the aim.

Oh and I’ve got tickets to that game…!

happyhurling

3-1 we can’t seem to keep a clean sheet, anyway hopefully it’ll be a better game than the last, top 4 still in our hands

Rashford

Martial

Lukaku

libanski

We will be looking to put things right after the cup game. Wolves will expect a reaction after losing their last game

Going for 3-2 win for United!

homerjay540

Going for 2-2… our form has waned in the last couple of matches and we’ll need a really big performance to get all 3 points in this one.

Sympathy for the Devils

A good result and a better performance. Newcastle seemed off the pace, but well dealt with on the night.

Now Everton on Sunday. We have to better our away performances on the run in, to achieve top four. However, it is possible. I didn’t think it would be so, earlier on in the season.

Well done. GFL.

Gooner54

Very solid performance, I know Newcastle are not great in London but we never gave them a sniff which is a really good turning point. We were not bailed out by Leno and the whole team worked really hard. It was another night to show us what a balls up we made on the Ramsey situation. Yet again he was immense. What he offers that none of the other midfielders do is he seems to make as many tackles interceptions as they do but he also turns up in the opposition box and scores or creates goals. He will be a big miss!

Still don’t fancy AMN as a right back he has all the attributes to play and be a dynamic threat but he plays like he is holding midfielder and Mustafi distribution is terrible which was one of his strengths when we signed him. Hopefully Kos will be fit for Sunday. I thought Mesut was good last night these are the games he has to play, at home against packed defences, but I would not play him Sunday I would play Miki. Its in our own hands although still not 100% due to the away games and I think that all of us will drop points but I think we have improved away and are not so easy to beat so I fancy us to do it!

stevebath1

Good performance and important result.We seem to have imporved defensively and that’s probably because there is more of a balance and emery is not going gaga and has realised that you simply can’t keep attacking all the time.Yes our efforts on goal are lesser but I couldn’t remember yesterday apart from maybe one moment that we looked like conceding.

I still can’t believe that we probably are in with a reach chance to finish in the top 4.We have some tough games but our opponents have tougher games.The fact that under emery we’re currently 3rd should prove what a good manager he is.Regardless of where we finish I won’t hold him responsible because it will be because of the lack of quality,balance and depth that we don’t finish in the CL spots.

Either ways,speaking from a personal point of view we’ve been much mor exciting to watch and different.And that’s what I wanted to see from the manager for a start.

the specialone