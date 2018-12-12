Liverpool fans name one player who has completely transformed their team

Liverpool fans reflect on a job well done against Napoli, while our Chelsea readers discuss their needs for January in Your Says of the Day.

What a game, we deserved that, should have won 4 or 5 nil!

mwake

Brilliant performance.

Vvd is unreal

Bad finishing but doesn’t matter

Huge huge result

Sean the Sailor

We should have won at least by 3 goals, team were excellent, how did Mane miss those two?? & also Wiji was poor at finishing A special mention for two maligned players, Matip who was super defended well & took the ball into the gaps & did some great passes. Henderson was everywhere, he also did a lot more going forward & would you believe it he also had two shots.

It would have been a travesty if we hadn’t of won.

Now for Utd & Mane definitely owes us a goal or two.

liverlad

Well I couldn’t take my eyes off the tv towards the end but equally wanted to go and sit in the other room. Great game and should have been miles in front.

Now I want Real Madrid please…….

ant993

Some idiots saying VVD should have been sent off it was barely a foul in my eyes.

He will be suspended for the next CL game so would rather have someone a bit easier.

AK

Huge game from Wijnaldum, Milner and Henderson. Full backs deserve a special mention too. We’ve been transformed as a team by Vvd. Matip did well considering he’s been on the periphery. Solid when needed, Alisson fast paying back his transfer fee. Only slight cause for concern is how wasteful our front three were but they were making the right chances and good runs, starting to link well. Could have had 4 or 5. Very enjoyable if occasionally terrifying game

Anfield did us proud tonight, some of the Napoli players down playing the atmosphere before the game, wonder if their opinions changed.

The Fulcrum

We did well enough but honestly, our attack should have put the game to bed long before the end. Alisson, what a brilliant bastard.

I assume that anything I say will be attacked by the usual pricks, so I’ll leave it at that.

Mr Makaveli

The price that we paid for Allison has been well and truly justified. It’s so refreshing to finally have a keeper that will earn you points. We finally have a world class keeper that we have been yearning for since Reina left.

GellerBing

Klopp sticks to his tried and trusted midfield for the biggest game of the season to date and they come out on top.

Fantastic performance by all 3.

Ran themselves into the ground.

gingerlfc

Getting threw to the next round was the most important thing but if Alisson doesn’t make that save our season falls apart (IMO) & i would have been fuming at the missed chances. You simply can not get away with missing chances like that for long some of us think that was an excellent performance not in my eyes as a 3 or 4 nil win would have been excellent. It was a good performance with a BIG save from a world class keeper. Job done

Our form is improving but now i want to see that killer instinct & lets start on Sunday by giving them a good beating.

AK

Would you be confident passing the ball back to your back line? I seriously wouldn’t, and I feel this is a problem. Some of the back line are so erratic and stupid, I would be shitting it if they were my only option when under pressure.

mufc

I’d pass back to Dalot and Shaw, but to none of the CB’s apart maybe from Lindelof who seems to have some footballing ability apart from the general willingness to be a target dummy which is all the rest of them have.

killyboye

I think it was Scholes who once said that you could get a hairdryer from Sir Alex if you had a chance to make a risky forward pass in the hope of creating a scoring chance but opted for a safety first back pass. Even if the forward pass fell to the opposition we had high pressing to win the ball back quickly.

tomlily

If I were a midfielder …

I wouldn’t pass back because it could result in conceding a goal and Jose would get angry !!

I wouldn’t pass forward because it could result in losing possession and Jose would get angry !!

I would pass sideways because it could result in me having a high pass completion ratio and me staying in the team until my late thirties then being hailed as a legend and given a management job 🙂

MacGuffin

Seems that Sarri wants Hysaj (40m). I can see why, but we already have Azpi & Zappa in that position. And I think Wilson for 33m would be worth trying. The guy is 26 years old, English and England international, when not injured he scores goals for Bournemouth. And he is not even their first penalty taker, it’s Josh King. I still think Mitrovic suits better to our team though, but he was just moved to Fulham last summer and with Fulham battling relegation: I don’t think there’s any chance we can get him. Probably we could try sweeten the deal by loaning out some of our players to Fulham?

For me no to Vardy. He can score goals, English, but he is 31. And he is injured more and more recently.

And more worrying news: Eden Hazard still hasn’t decided yet and he said that the contract talks with Chelsea stalled. Why is it?

aindro

Hazard is simply playing a waiting game. He has again made it clear how much he loves Real, however, he also stated he is happy in London and his family are settled. If I was in his shoes, I would say a wise move to keep all options open and leave it as long as possible to make a decision

Also reading that Milan want Fabregas in January for circa 10-12m and Chelsea are said to be fairly amenable to the idea with one caveat. That they take Bakayoko in the Summer for the 35m fee previously agreed. The story suggests that Milan were looking for a reduced fee

I am no fan of Fabregas but going in January means for me, that we have no natural replacement form Jorginho if he is injured or needs to be rested, however, that does free up a space in the middle of the park for someone else to try and make their own… KTBFFH

CFC1905

For me, Moses is valued 10-22m, Fabregas is valued 10-12m, what’s that? They are homegrown players, they are internationals too with Nigeria and Spain respectively. I just don’t like the fact that other clubs always try to buy cheap from us. And when we get to buy: we buy expensive, inflated even. Look at Bakayoko or Morata. I am not a fan of Cesc neither as he cannot defend. But his long passes are very good and may be useful to unlock opposition’s defense.

I read somewhere this morning that AC Milan can buy Fabregas as long as they agree to buy Bakayoko next summer. Sounds like a good deal for me if the price is right. Both sale can fill our coffer and also free up salary space (from what I can find online, Cesc gets £156,000 and Bakayoko gets £110,000 weekly. They are part of our big earners).

aindro

Personally I think we will do well to hang on to Hazard and do well to get circa £100m in the Summer if he decides to go but the balls in his Court I think Roman should fly in and speak to him and offer him our very best deal and the Captaincy and hope that might do it but Real apart I understand at almost 28 he wants to be back in the CL.

Moses is not good enough going forwards for Chelsea imo as a right winter and definitely not good enough as a right back in a back four but a player is only worth what someone else is prepared to pay for them and we have to make spaces in the squad to accommodate potential new signings.

Very difficult to bring the players you really want in January and get rid of the ones you don’t want let’s see what happens.

nine nine nine

Kepa

Azpilicueta | Rudiger | ????? | ?????

Kante | Jorginho | ?????

????? | ????? | Hazard

The question marks are where we need to upgrade to bring us back to the elite status.

Players who need upgrading:

Luiz: Im very happy with Luiz this season, yes he has mistakes but for me he does so much on the field. The problem for me is he isn’t getting any younger.

Alonso: Love Alonso but he isn’t pacy enough for Left Back and this really noticeable in games where he pushes forward.

Barkley/RLC/Kovacic/Kante: If we are going to play Jorginho every game we need to find the players to bring balance either side of him. I think Kante needs time to adapt to his new role so Ill allow him for now. Barkley and RLC have showed they are capable in games where we need a goalscoring mifielder but are they the answer? Kovacic for me is a passenger and he is only of any real use in games like Man City, Liverpool, etc where we wont have the ball and when we do we need composed players to hold and keep the ball.

Pedro/Willian: Love Pedro and I think he still is very useful but I don’t think He nor Willian are the answers to the right side going forward. Willian should only ever be deployed on the left side as his crossing from the right is not effective.

Morata/Giroud: Id keep Giroud around as a sub but Morata needs to be chucked to the curb. The striker position is our major flaw. So many points dropped due to a lack of goals from this position.

bort

Bort, I don’t disagree with any of that mate. I do think RLC or Barkley can make that midfield position their own though if given the chance. I’d play either of them ahead of Kovacic.

Bluelion

I believe we have adequate cover in the middle of the park, i agree in replacing William amd Pedro- we have CHO who is ready to step in if given the chance. we need to replace Morata for sure and yes D Luiz isnt getting any younger and will need replacing in the summer. so if you were given a 200 million to fill those gaps, who would you have gone for?,

This will be my wild pick….Strikers…. Martial- Young,athletic and is not settled at Man U/ Icardi- A great finisher and has the temperament needed to scare defenders /Richarlison- young and a pacy striker /Lacazette-may be not the best but i hear Arsenal are willing to ship him …….. in that order- 50-80mi

Defender… Kullibally- the best out there at the moment- cannot really see us getting him but who knows, he’s worked with Sarri and if we pay the asking price, we might get him, Ake- our own, very comfortable with the ball and can only get better

Wingers- Fekir, Zaha- one of these 2 will do.

Kepa, Rudiger, Kulliby/Ake,Dave.Alonso/Emerson, Jorg.Kante.CHO,Zaha,Hazard,Icardi in a 4-2-3-1 formation will be my dream starting eleven!!

Zizi