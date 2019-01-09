Chelsea fans dissect their Carabao Cup defeat to Spurs, Arsenal readers explain who should be shown the door, and Liverpool supporters debate whether or not they need to sign a new centre-back – all in Your Says of the Day.

Not sure why we had our wingers holding their position so wide because it left Hazard isolated and floating away from the middle leaving no one to cross or work the ball into. Hazard needs players close together to bounce the ball off like Messi does. The Spurs Centre Backs had a night off.

So second half domination and going in to the home match only one down. 99.9% of our supporters on here have to be happy with that second half effort. The other.1% there is simply no pleasing. Thought the VAR showed Kane slightly offside but maybe I am seeing things, maybe its the angle. Still well pleased with that second half and at least we still have a tie that is not a lost cause going into the home leg. Away goals don’t come into play which is also helpful.

Sorry but I can never be pleased or happy after losing to Sp#rs regardless of the effort of the team, we lost to them few months back so that makes it 2 straight losses against our bitter rivals. besides, they were not playing at their HOME as Wembley is a neutral ground for all teams. I still dont understand what Jorginho does other than pass the ball side ways ( cannot defend as he’s weak, doesn’t seem to produce those through balls we all thought he was good at, never shoots at goal and the manager doesn’t substitute him most of the time when he’s ineffective )

Interesting post match comments by Sarri which confirm my thoughts re the Kane offside: Blues boss Sarri told Sky Sports: “A few minutes ago I watched the video from our camera. It was offside. Our camera was in line with Harry Kane. “Offside with the head, the knee. Offside. It was really important the linesman carried on running, he had a big impact on our defenders. “I don’t think English referees are able to use the system. “If you are not sure with the system, you have to follow the ball and at the end of the action decide. But he stopped it and didn’t follow the ball – for our defenders it was offside. I don’t know about the goalkeeper but sure the defenders. “I think they have to study the system. “It’s very strange in the Premier League there isn’t VAR and in Carabao Cup there is the system. It’s very strange for us, the players and referees.” chelsea1967



Sarri isn’t the type of manager to make such a statement unless he’s sure. Seems we got stitched by the officials, therefore. It’s a fact that the lino stopped and raised his flag for offside (as he’s meant to do under normal game conditions) and our back line saw this and responded accordingly. I also believe that Kepa hesitated before coming to meet the ball (and the onrushing Kane, who by the way throws himself to the ground better than anyone else in the Prem) because he saw his team mates stop. Its all very frustrating. Even Pochettino wasn’t happy with it. With regards our performance, I was happy, generally. We repeatedly took the ball away from the Spurs forward line, and dominated the game in terms of possession and position. On another day one of our shots goes in. It was also notable that we actually pulled the trigger alot more, albeit that our shots were mostly straight at the keeper. CHO had a good game for the most part. He faded a little in the second half, but overall I thought he did well and I hope he gets another start at the weekend. Kante is growing into his higher role every game, and I thought he looked excellent. Negative: we are crying out for a young, quick, strong striker! Hazard up top just doesn’t work for me. Please Chelsea, let’s forget about Higuain, Cavani etc. and either sign one of Europe’s younger talents, or bring Tammy back. Willian annoyed me last night. I’m usually one of the minority here who defend him, but his apparent laziness in closing down, pressing, and generally considering his position frustrated me. Not good enough. Overall I’m really excited about Sarri’s project. I believe that once he gets a few signings in we’ll kick on significantly. It’s already a great sign that against the division’s best we are more than holding our own. We just need a sharper cutting edge with which to open up the sides that inevitably sit deep when unable to retain the ball against us. AshCFC

With regard to the penalty at the time I thought the correct decision was made. I think of the goals disallowed for us against Palace and Soton and at the time championed that the benefit of the doubt should go to the striker. I also feel if the boot was on the other foot then we all would be crying for a penalty as well. So, felt that in the end, although tight, the decision was correct That was until I today read that Chelsea TV has a better view of the incident and clearly shows Kane to be offside I still feel that technology is the way forward and clearly there are teething problems but surely getting the cameras in line with the action is a mandatory requirement to ensure that the correct decision is made…? Cannot blame the officials based on the information provided to them as they were not to know it was flawed at the time. KTBFFH CFC1905

A very unfortunate defeat imo in a game where Chelsea were the better side with the players putting in a very decent performance. We’re one nil down to a VAR inspired decision with everything to play for at the Bridge when hopefully if we don’t sign a new striker one of our strikers will be fit enough to start because we’re wasting Hazard in that position. It’s all to play for and it should be a cracker in the return leg. nine nine nine

Anyone else seen pictures of his antics and outfits he’s been wearing during london Fashion week, while “apparently” nursing a knee injury.It’s embarrasing for the club and himself.

Now I couldn’t care less about what players do off the field,but so long as they don’t lose their concentration on it.And this guy,has been crap for a couple of years now.Let me rephrase that,in his first season we saw potential to become the best right backs in the world.He gave some stellar performances.I even went as far as to call him the one of the best right backs in the world.Ever since then,he’s lost complete focus,and is not even performing 20% of his ability.He can get up and down the pitch sure but his end product is mostly horrendous.

I don’t think he has the mentality to fully make use of the talent he’s been blessed with.he’s too weak,lacks passion and lacks aggression.

we need to replace him,hell I’d even go as far as playing carl jenkinson ahead of him. It’s no wonder that Barcelona who have needed very good right back since dani alves left didn’t go all in for bellerin.

This guy,he’s worse than Pogba.Except Pogba grabs the headlines because he’s much better and has actually achieved something in his career. the specialone

I could say the same about LK, Mustafi, Chambers and Monreal. The question is more who should be first out the door.

You would have a point if you were talking last season. He’s actually improved under Emery since last season and has been missed during his injury. End product much better this season if you look at his cut backs into the box etc. A lot of people have been saying we’ve missed him. The likes of Iwobi, Elneny, Mikhi I’d sooner have out the door first. the bsm walk

All those other players are not sporting clown outfits,attending fashion events and tweeting dross all week while apparently nursing an injury.So while Arsenal was being thrashed by teams like Liverpool,he was upto all of this.The guy is an embarrasment to the club.For me,I’ve always said he’s had the talent and still does but he dosen’t have the mentality and focus to make full use of it.

He hasn’t imporved under emery as well.Sure like always he can ge tup and down the pitch well and into good positions but his end product is just terrible.As far as I’m concerned,he’s very easily replaceable. As for Monreal,he’s been by far our best defender for five or six years now.His injuries are not that bad,except for this season.We’ve had players like mertesacker who have missed more than half the season,played one or two games only.

Yes we need a long term replacement for monreal,but i’d keep him anyway for one or two years as unlike other pretendious people he can actually provide some good leadership. the specialone

whats peoples views on Suarez at Barca? the MF….

Without being Insulting this is a silly post. Why bring up the fashion thing then say that’s nothing to do with why you want him out. He was poor last season but has been very good this year so far. What he does outside the club is irrelevant to me on the pitch is where it counts and he has been good this season. Its one of the last positions we need to replace in fact we need another as back ups not great. As for Suarez looks great in the highlights and on You Tube but who doesn’t? I have not seen enough of him but not sure anyone has as he cant get in the team. I assume he must have been half decent as he had a few clubs after him and Barca brought him back but that’s it. We need numbers as well as quality and if he is less that 20 mil and only 24 then not to much of a gamble. stev2bath1

Stev, Never seen him play hence my asking if anyone has better knowledge on him, not getting into a Barca team isnt always the worst thing…. What worries me is allegedly we want him on loan for now as we CANT stump up £20m? thats worrying if true We are also being heavily linked to Yannick Carrasco, not sure about this, coming from China…. As for Bellerin, whast the issue (at presnt) last few years, dog sh*te, this year much better, and if “nursing an injury” and cant play who gives a f**k where he goes and what he does as long as he does it on the pitch? Lets see were we are after next summer with the team and squad, and thats largely going to be down to the owner rather than Emery steveosnakeeye

Denis Suarez will be utilised as a wide player and not a replacement for Ramsey imo. He’s good but not sure how fast he is. Hard to dislodge Barca’s midfielders to be fair. Yannick Carrasco, I like the player and would be an improvement to our wide players. the bsm walk

I can’t believe anyone would want Bellerin to leave. Have you seen what’s happened since he’s been injured? Also Iwobi. Everything we have created lately have come through him and like Bellerin he has massively improved and Emery. I am not sure about Suarez but if all we can afford is a loan player that is a worry. fatmop

stev – I do know about Suarez,I’ve watched him at barca many times.He’s a decent talent who needs to move on to get playing time.I just don’t agree with that decision we’ve made. We’re letting go of a proven PL player and in many aspects a club legend who actually wanted to stay at the club and is at his peak in rambo,and replacing him with someone who dosen’t even get to play for Barca’s second team.There’s absolutely no logic whatsoever in that,except that kronke and this club are successfully destorying this club.

I had told you guys,that letting Ramsey go is a lose lose situation for Arsenal.If judging it financially,if we were to get a replacement of similar quality he’d cost the same if not more in both transfer fee and wages.And if we are not getting a player of similar quality,we’d most likely still spend just about the same maybe a couple of million less and we would be downgrading.

Hence,I said the transfer mishappenings at this club are just beyond explainable now.

Suarez is not even that physical,so you don’t know for sure how he’d fare.You’re wiling to let go of a sure thing and risking it on someone else.I’d rather that snake Gazidis still stayed if kronke is still here because atleast we still would’ve kept ramsey.Oh,but now we’re even worse off so if you think of it gazidis was probably doing a better job than this idiotic lot. There’s no ambition at this club,there’s no sense of improvement even.Complete and utter dross mismanagement of resources.it’s all happening under kronke,someone who’s the only one in the PL who hasn’t pumped in a singe quid of his own into the club.The only one in the PL.Under him,I guarantee you we’d be lucky to see even top four let alone winning trophies.It’s begun.And I will not stop about kronke because everything eventually leads back to him.People don’t want to accept it but we’re more closer to the level of everton than the ones ahead of us.He has to leave,he has to leave and maybe we all can get some hope for the club. the specialone

BSM – I’d happily keep bellerin but if and only if he improves his attitude,which is what this whole thread is about.I only bought him up because how far such a talented young right back potential to be the world’s best has gone backwards over the past few years.He’s not the same player he was and we’ve given him 2 years now.His focus is not fully towards football,the day he fulfills his potential and starts giving those stellar performances on the pitch i couldn’t give a sh*t about what he does off the pitch,but until then it’s pretty clear what’s distracting him.he’s most welcome to leave this sport and join another line like fashion or something,if that’s where his interests lie.Emery needs to have a serious chat with him,it’s not a priority that we need a replacement there but the talent’s going wasted. Fatmop – It is worrying indeed about what we can and cannot afford.That clown kronke has bought the reamining shares by taking up a loan and he’s repaying that using the club’s finances.we’ve already seen proof where we are getting rid of our best players,and not even spending.We’ve fallen so low that apparently every department at the club has been mailed to save money wherever we can.

For me it’s just the standard set at this club,and now it’s not even top four.

In terms of priority,It’s pretty clear our priority is atleast two wingers.Say even if we do by some miracle sign dembele,the fans would certainly be so contempt and suddenly everything is alright.Nope,we need two wingers.Dembele would do,but we need another who can strike fear into defences someone with pace and power.It’s astonishing that we aren’t going in for zaha.i’d take Pepe too.But we need to make it happen.While we’re at it we should get rid of the wages of ozil and miki as well.

Too much work to do at this club,which this club will simply ignore to do yet again. the specialone

Confirmed that Tammy has turned down a loan move to Wolves to stay at Villa. Chelsea still have until the middle of the month to recall Tammy if they want to do so and apparently Wolves may still try to resurrect the deal So my question is what does that say about Tammy? Is he right to stay at Villa where clearly he is doing well or should he have moved to Wolves to prove he can step up a level? Is he not confident in his own ability because as it stands, assuming we want to look at him again in the Summer we have no clear indication if he can step up that level or not so what do we do? Take a gamble on him or loan him out again but this time to an EPL team? Quite strange situation for me based on what we currently know…?? KTBFFH CFC1905

i think with Tammy it is a good decision, not down to he cant step up, had it been wolves from the start of the season, different story he is doing well becasue he is know, appreciated, bedded in and utilised to his strengths if he went to WEolves now or even back to Chelsea he has to earn the players, system and may be a bit part player (certainly at Chelsea) than he is now, its lose lose for him i think doing that, who ever he plays for needs to show the same thing for him that Villa have done in order to really see if he steps up on a regular basis in the PL and this is the same situation for Cho and other young players from all clubs until someone lets them play week in week out in a system it will never happen or far more unlikely to…. id Sarri said come back you will be number 1 till the end of the season no matter what i bet he would be there yesterday and same for Cho…. its tough to make a big call like that in a big club fighting for top 4 and other things, but unless it happens then they fail the potential, its working for Borrusia, it worked for Man U in 92 but doesnt always work….so much potential but never used right IMHO steveosnakeeye

What I just read is rumours that Bayern met our asking price for CHO (35.1m pound) and the lad himself set his heart to move to Bayern. What can we say, IMO it’s a mistake from our part not to give the lad opportunities. But on the other hand, the lad himself is not patient enough. Anyway he seems to me to be a goner. So far, the rumours aren’t positive this January. We don’t reinforce but on the other hand we will lose players like Fabregas and CHO and probably Zappa. Hopefully next few days will be clearer for us aindro

Aindro, in respect of Hudson Odoi the Club and Sarri/Zola have made it clear that they want Hudson Odoi and that’s he’s now moved to a level where he will be given regular game time and the Club have offered him a new lucrative 5 year contract if he rejects all that and wants to join Bayern given the fact that he’s only got 18 months left on his contract it doesn’t leave the Club with anywhere to to other than to reluctantly accept the bid. Cecs isn’t being allowed to leave until we get in a replacement and I would imagine the same will apply to Zappacosta. nine nine nine

999: My point is that we should have given CHO more oppurtunities. For example being regular in Europa matches. And being placed on the bench for Premier League matches. Like that he would have felt being part of the team. And in fairness he deserves it. He played so far well when given opportunities. For me personnally, the statement from Sarri and Zola came a bit too late.

aindro

Easy to say about Hudson Odoi in hindsight but the fact is that for whatever reason, and some of it was injuries, neither Sarri nor Zola felt inclined to play him Obviously they can make mistakes but these are the guys who see him day in and day out during training and you assume they work closely with him imparting knowledge and instructions in how to improve to a level they want…? As for being on the bench lets not forget that we only have 7 places and if he got a shout ahead of say RLC then others will feel that RLC was hard done by…? At the end of the day, Sarri is paid big bucks to make the decisions that will win games for Chelsea. Only recently following the keen interest of Bayern has he, and the club in reality, become vocal about wanting him to stay. KTBFFH CFC1905

many fans wanted him to start already in pre-season but the manager wanted to play the more established players and still is despite their disappointing form. This is far worse than the Conte-Costa affair and needs to be sorted out however late.

Blaze

With some people they never know what they’ve got until it’s gone.Why has it taken Bayern’s interest and virtually matching Chelsea’s valuation of Hudson-Odoi for Sarri to grow a pair by playing the player all of a sudden and pleading for the player to opt for staying at Chelsea rather than taking his chances with another who are willing to give him a go…pathetic!.In my book if a player is good enough he’s ild enough,Sarri should not have been duely worried about stepping on toes and bruising egos throwing a kid in if that kid can do a better job than the so-called established stars.Sarri’s actions attempting to making CHO feel valued…too little too late!

mtal61

I think Hudson Odoi should have got a bit more game time and at least have been on the bench more often coming on for minutes but to put it in to context Steven Gerrard made 12 appearances for Liverpool in his breakthrough season at Liverpool aged 18 and he went on to become one of the best midfield players in world football and to Captain his country. Very few players are first team regulars at top Club’s aged 18 and whilst Sarri has to take some responsibility for the current situation shouldn’t Hudson Odoi be showing a little patience to the Club that have nurtured him from the age of 8. Let’s put a contract in front of the lad that truly reflects his potential assure him of starts and that he will be a key Chelsea player and see where that takes us. nine nine nine

We have 4 senior centrebacks.

3 are currently out injured

At least 2 will be fit again by the end of the month by all accounts.

The other probably next month. What would we do with 5 centrebacks next month?

We play in a very particular system that takes time to learn. Fabinho will probably play centreback this coming weekend.

The following weekend we’ll very likely have Matip back. I remember last season when Can and Wij played part of a back 3. I think we’ll look for a very temporary solution from within. gingerlfc

Having only one fit Centre-Back when you are challenging for the league title is a huge risk. Even worse when the other 3 CBs are all either injury prone, or coming back from a serious injury (Gomez). What would happen if either Van Dijk or Fabinho got injured this Saturday? Who would replace them – Wijnaldum, Hoever? For me as a businessman, risk management is key in almost all situations, and I say we sign an experienced CB on loan. And I don’t see how having 5 CBs for just 5 months is a problem either, as not all of hem will be fully fit or fresh at the same time Songman

All the talk of Cahill, do you not think Chelsea may have a say in this matter? We are one of their main rivals and loaning him would be of obvious benefit to us, so why would they sanction that? I agree with Ginger, we are ok. We are light this weekend yes but that is no reason to panic buy/loan. To be honest I cannot think of any suitable available player that is up to the required standard anyway. I’ve said before, the only players available in January are ones not wanted by the club, causing problems at their club or have a buy out and the club cannot stop an approach. That narrows the field, then you need to find one good enough and can adapt quickly and not cause any disharmony in the dressing room. That makes it very difficult, and for what one game? threeps

When Matip and Lovren have been injury prone why did Klopp let Klavan leave?? It was so stupide decison!!! Godin is out of conract in summer. A fantasic player who can help us a lot… pinezes69

I will be surprised if we bring anyone in this window, it will be about who we can clear out in prep for the summer. I wouldn’t waste money on a CB, two games and then an 11 day break where Matip will be back and gomez will be close i suspect. I think the wolves game shows that we have a good 16/17 players to rotate but in reality squad wise we are far behind the likes of city at the moment. Sturridge, Origi, Moreno and lallana(to injury prone for me) have to go. I do expect a big striker to come in this summer with probably a younger midfielder with plenty of potential to replace lallana. Im happy with what we have at the mo but next season i would like to go further in the cups with a bigger squad. Klopp had to rest the big players against wolves after a busy xmas schedule. ant993 If you remember, we had a similar CB ‘crisis’ situation in January 3 years ago and took Steven Caulker on loan; but this resulted in him just making 3 PL appearances (the term is actually quite apt) in the 87th, 89th and 89th minutes of games and largely occupied himself up front or midfield for these few aggregated minutes. He did, however, make one start, and as a CB, in the FA Cup against West Ham in what was effectively a reserve team for us and we could have played Ilori in any case, who was on the bench. Maybe Klopp is just thinking back to what an essential waste of time it all was for all parties with his recent statement about it not being a viable option to go for a loan/free CB at this juncture. Red Herring

Apologies in advance for the long missive below and would welcome your thoughts and input on what’s going through my mind at the moment. Are you sitting comfortably? Completely get why Klopp fielded the team he did against Wolves although in days gone by how devastated where we when we got knocked out of the FA and League Cups? I didn’t talk to anyone for days. It seems nobody bats an eye these days when we go out of domestic comps. I was brought up in an era where Liverpool went whole hog at every damn competition but times have changed and the Champions League now is what’s in its name, a league, as opposed to a knock out comp back in our heyday. That changes the dynamics of everything. So, we are out of the League Cup and FA Cup now and fans are seemingly breathing a sigh of relief, but I’m not. We needed a trophy (1 in 13 years may I remind you) and now every egg we have is now in one basket, domestically. It’s the league or nothing (altho we could go on a strong run in the CL) but I’m referring, again, to our domestic target(s). I had a strong sense of deja vu last night when my mind casted back to our 13/14 season. We went out of the League Cup at United, phew, no worries, everyone remarked, no biggie! Arsenal then stung us in the FA Cup (Ox scored that day), phew, no worries, we can concentrate now on the League. It’s all good! No biggie! I’m not going to remind anyone of how that season ended. This IS a different team completely I know with a manager of similar mindset in a way to Brendan – entertain but less so this season but obviously there’s way more in Klopp’s locker than Brendan’s. But that deja vu feeling was strong. I also think back to United (argh!). They managed League Cup and FA Cup wins when winning leagues. Hell, they even won the League and CL in one season! They went for everything. I know we are in a ‘team revolution’ and we are evolving but to see us just go out of domestic cups with a whimper and then win f**k all following, season after season gets old, very old. How can Klopp ensure we are successful this season? You can’t plan injuries (altho you can predict them with Matip, Lovren, Lallana and to some extent Henderson) so we need quality back up, not just back up, quality back up. We MUST get a couple of new faces in this month. Quality centre half (mentioned Cahill before and I’ll mention him again, top pro, good centre half, bags of experience, league and CL winner). We need a number 9. Cannot rely on Bobby for the next 4 months to grab every goal from that position. A top player who can come in and get 10 goals or so could get us over the line. But that’s the ‘physical’ side. The mental is just as important. Having quality back up will help keep us mentally fresh. On the flip side of the ‘mental coin’ is Klopp and co. keeping everyone super focused, not letting our first back to back loss streak affect us and winning at Brighton, ugly if needed, on Saturday. A loss against BHA could be the start of yet another miserable January in Klopp’s reign. His record for the month of January, as Liverpool manager, is P26, W8, D9, L9. It’s a pivotal month for me in a challenging team’s season. If we do fail this season then it’ll be down to a couple of things – taking just one point from six off City and not having the quality back-up in the key areas such as centre back and forward to push on. Let’s hope the last few days were a blip, something that needed to happened to catapult is to our only second trophy in 13 years and our first title in 29. Rob Fort Worth TX

Do we really need a cup trophy Rob? Honestly..? Also losing out to our direct rivals like United or Arsenal in the cups is a bit different from losing out to Wolves with our b-c team. It doesn’t halt our momentum quite as much and with some of our lads getting their first rest for months. We needed to rotate. Especially when we face them again in a few days in the league with our strongest lineup possible. The lads will double their efforts to get the three points because that’s what they care about… I’m very happy that Klopp decided to field our b-teams in the cup and stick to his decision. Just focus on the Premier League and Champions League, they are the bread and butter of the club, money is worth more than the mickey mouse cup, I dare say money is also worth more than the FA-Cup these days unless you are guaranteed into the Champions League for winning it. If you had to choice between the FA-Cup winner this year and one of the top four clubs which one would you choose. The sad truth is that the cups have lost all meaning. Its a bigger achievement to finish in the top four than winning the cups. NotoriousBingo

Back in the day we went for every trophy.

Back in the day we also played fewer games, games were less intense, and players would drink beer on the bus home from the games. Some would even drink before!

Times have changed. It’s been a busy schedule I’m sure we will have earmarked that game to rest a few players, we did and it didn’t cost us any points in the league. The squad is a little thin, that’s all the more reason to play the second string in minor cup competitions.

If we were nowhere near challenging for the league or CL, I would understand going for the cups but it would be silly to risk the big trophies by stretching our thin squad too far. When it comes to the club’s reputation, what do you think is more important, winning the FA cup or playing big games against top sides in the final stages of the CL? Even just being in the knockout stages of CL is bigger than winning the FA cup. It helps attract players, raises the club’s profile, brings a lot more money, etc.

The FA cup gives fans a little something to celebrate but we shouldn’t be chasing that at the expense of the big competitions. j c

Once you are out it is easy to say we can focus on the league but the fact is winning is a habit. The game has changed a huge amount but i must admit one of my fondest memories as a LFC fan was 2001 Fa Cup. Hindsight is an amazing thing only time will tell how being knocked out of the cups will affect us. A side note in a ideal world our 2nd team would look a something like Mings

Clyne Lovren Matip Moreno

Hendo Milner Lalana

Shaq Sturidge Jones But as Rob pointed out we have a number of Injury prone players who can not be relied on if everyone is fit we have a good squad but its very rare that everyone is fit! AK

Winning isn’t a habit. The result of the last game doesn’t give you an edge in the next game. Previous results can affect players motivation, sure… but if you look at all the top teams who have a habit of winning, they all rest players during busy periods, especially in the minor cup competitions. Who’s to say that the defeat will not galvanise the players and make them better in the next game? I don’t think you can say losing that makes us more likely to lose the next one. However if we’d started with Salah, VVD, Robbo or Henderson then they’re more fatigued in the next league game, and that’s a certainty. Also if one of them gets injured we’re in big trouble. Resting players was the smart thing to do, and I’m not glad for the result but I’m glad we’re being managed in a competent way. j c

Rob, a big concern I have is Klopp’s big game record. I list the following which won’t be popular but are facts: – Our results against the top six so far this season:

W3, D3, L1 – Our results vs the top six last season:

W2, D4, L4 – Klopp has lost his last six cup finals. – We have lost all of our CL away games so far this season. I think Klopp has struggled to find the right balance in these games. In recent years we were attacking because the attack was our best weapon. It reaped some good results at times, but less so in others and we obviously had the “losing 2-0 leads” problem. This season, with the defence addressed and very solid, Klopp is now over protecting us by playing lower energy football which has generally worked great against the lesser sides – but in the big games we’ve lost our frightening attacking edge and thus we’ve not delivered in those games. Klopp has got to turn this big game record around if we’re to bear fruit this season and he’s got to find our ruthless edge again. I hear what people are saying about prioritising the league, but if we were prioritising the league we should have put absolutely everything into that City game. A draw or win there, and I’d now say the league would be 80% ours. As things now stand, I’d say it’s now 50/50. A 4 point lead against this City team isn’t a big one. I still think it was outrageous that City seemed more motivated and seemed to want the win more in that game. I accept that the loss of Ox has been a problem, and Keita not being ready has been frustrating. But Fabinho & Shaqiri have shown their capability in recent months, though we should also be still looking to add to what we’ve got. In this game, winners are ruthless and we’ve got to find that ruthless edge that we know we’re capable of. Mikus

Spurs arguebly have a smaller squad than us and are still in 4 competitions. Winning trophies breeds confidence. If you look at Spurs development. You can see how they are improving. Our mentality is wrong and we certainly need to dip into the winter kitty. Forget about players returning. We need at least a CAM and a ST.

red_lion

I’m with JC on this. Every great team in sports I know goes into a game and treats each game with a clean slate. I said on another thread that I find momentum as an abstract principle. 2 defeats in a row is a shame, but the defeat against Wolves wasn’t our first eleven, and I doubt they’d be phased about it. What will keep us going forward is how Klopp will maintain a healthy mentality for the players going into each league game. I’ll be worried if we drop points at Brighton, but until then we have nothing to panic about IMO. Like jc said, times have changed. Even City with the squad that they have, never managed to win the league and the FA cup at the same time. Granted they did win the League Cup in the seasons they won the PL, but they never went deep in any of their CL campaigns. Yes United managed to win League Cups, Champions League and FA Cups in the seasons they were crowned champions, but that was a decade ago now. There was so much more parity between the top four and the rest of the league back then, you cannot deny that the parity between the top 6 and the rest of the league has been reduced. In fact, none of the recent PL champs have done what United did a decade ago if I’m not mistaken, and this City team is even touted as one of the best the PL has ever seen. The fact is we just don’t have the squad depth to compete on all fronts at the highest level. We have a first eleven that can rival the very best of the world, and we need to keep them as fresh as possible and prioritize the biggest prize, especially when we have a genuine shot at winning them. GellerBing