‘Four players in is the minimum’ for Man Utd

Morning Steve! I actually think I have resigned myself to the fact now.

I 100% want him to go, regardless of made up ‘war chests’ and his so called ability to reinvent himself. However, there is nothing happening to suggest he will be going.

Its too quiet. Somehow news would be leaking out at some point because we would be having to speak to potential replacements. I have said for a while that it feels very much as though the club are waiting for the right time to announce it. A win against City at the weekend (unlikely I know!) and it might just be let out.

Really interested to see what he does with the team this week. Should he switch back to 4 at the back then it makes Monday’s experiment a little pointless.

He didn’t play 3 at the back due to injuries because Bellerin was fit and available. Mustafi is a doubt for the weekend but we still have sufficient numbers to play either system so the question is, does he believe he can actually make it work or was it merely a token gesture to try and show that he is capable of embracing change?

Andy528

Gazidis: Mr. Wenger, overjoyed that you are staying.

Wenger: Of course you are you little worm, it keeps you in your job as tea boy. By the way, since you’re here, two sugars please and a choppy biscuit.

Is John Cross here yet, I need to brief him on what The Mirror will be reporting tomorrow.

The Oracle

It is of course nigh on impossible to call the remaining 6 games for Spurs and Chelsea either way.

Form wise Spurs currently appear to be in the ascendancy but as bort rightly pointed out yesterday Spurs previous 7 games were in the main v lesser opposition with 5 of them at home.

The run in on paper seems to considerably favour Chelsea and we have the 4 point advantage also even putting aside the favourable fixture list that Spurs have just completed which has seen them pick up 6 points on Chelsea there is a big difference from being a chaser chasing down what everybody thought was an uncatchable 10 points advantage and being a genuine title contender which Spurs are undoubtedly now albeit still 4 points behind and therefore a lot more pressure on Spurs now than previously imo.

nine nine nine

Winning the league is all about consistency and to date we are top for a reason.

Must admit that our apparent “wobble” and the current form of our closest rivals is worrying but then again if you look at the games left to play then we should still be considered favourites

Not only do we have a 4 point lead but the fixtures are in our favour (on paper anyway)

This is the time when level heads and experience are required to carry us over the line. KTBFFH

CGC1905

Great and Loyal Servant to Chelsea, Alongside Frank Lampard, John Terry will be classed as a Chelsea Legend and Rightly so, I’m not interested in what His Off field antics were.

He should only be judged on His Playing Career and for Me there are only a Handful of Players that have achieved Legendary status with their Clubs and Terry is definitely One of them.

taxidriverlfc

Without question, in my mind anyway, JT deserves all the praise and plaudits that he is getting. On the pitch a great player, a brilliant leader and captain and basically the typical bloke you want next to you in the trenches

Been a pleasure over the years to see him lead the team to the many victories we have tasted and I think he is as close to irreplaceable a player as there is out there currently..?

Many thanks for all the memories. A great pleasure and honour to have witnessed your career for both Chelsea and England and you will be welcome back to Bridge any time and hopefully soon in some kind of capacity for the Club. KTBFFH

CFC1905

With the likely first game of 2017/18 being on the date above I thought it would be fun (these pages need to lighten up – so many soap opera stars it’s wrong) to see who gets nearest to the new look Starting XI come the first game of next season. To kick it off here’s my lame effort in a 4231 line-up:

Joe Hart

Nathaniel Clyne

Joel Matip

Virgil Van Dijk

Jonas Hector

Jordan Henderson

Georgie Wijnaldum

Adam Lallana

Phillipe Coutinho

Sadio Mane

Roberto Firmino

NOW, this does not necessarily mean Klopp won’t buy a new mid or a forward for example; this is just who I think may start the first game.

Warning: If this turns into yet another ‘DRAMA-THREAD’ I will ask a Teamtalk Gestapo member to delete it so think twice before posting remembering what Abraham Lincoln once said “better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt.”

Rob Fort Worth TX

Gk Mignolet

CBs Lovren Matip VanDijk

RB Milner LB ??? sessegnon

DM ???? (But please not Hendo or Can)

Mid – any 3 of : Mane Gini Lallana Coutinho

Forward – Firmino

Much depends on who we are up against !!!

redrob

This is going to be controversial Rob but Lallana would be on the bench and we would have a new striker up top eg Lacazette, plus a new cm and central defender / left back.

Bob-Notts

Not controversial at all Bob, Lallana for me should not be a regular first choice midfielder if we want to win the Premiership.

And if we sign the likes of Keita (here’s hoping) that will add to Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum and Lallana making it 5 players competing for just 3 midfield places – intense competition is the key for success, so not a problem at all.

Also I would keep Mignolet, instead of signing the over-priced, blunderous Hart

Songman

Four players in is the minimum. To me its bleeding obvious we need new blood at LB and RB,hope the Aurier rumours are true.

A right winger,a CB,a CM and a striker is also needed but much depends on who leaves and if Fosu-Mensah is getting gametime as CB or CM.

Next window will decide if Mourinho will be an success or not so he better get his signings right…he knows that,no excuses.

Zico

I must say this was a great result but was I impressed no.

If people want to get happy by a game where we man marked the oppositions best players and got 2 lucky goals that’s up to them but I am not going to let this result fool me.

What are we suppossed to do against teams that park the bus man mark their best players. Of course not so this performance means nothing and doesn’t change the fact we have got most of our results against the poorer teams.

Also I saw no improvement in the final play they were still making wrong decisions at the critical moment and if we didn’t get the 2 lucky breaks I doubt we would have scored.

Apart from the goals, Herrera pass and a couple of link up play between Jesse and Marcus aka Cole/Yorke I saw nothing to get me off my seat.

I do commend the players for the heart and desire to win this game and plaudits have to go to Jose for motivating the players to reach that level.

Ika