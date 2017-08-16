“Man Utd fans should know the league is not won in August”

Liverpool fans discuss their 2-1 win in Hoffenheim, while Arsenal fans rue another wasted transfer window on our forums.

The main thing about last night is that we won.

Migs(don’t make a mistake as posters on here will in for the kill) & TAA (except for the bad mistake at the end) were superb. The rest of the defence poor, enough said regarding Moreno, his offence is as good his defence is bad.

Midfield was dreadful, at last people are seeing Wiji for what he is worth, how many times do I say “He needs to improve”. Henderson must be still have injury problems he was the worst, his lack of a tackle in defence was outstandingly poor, Can was OK.

The forwards were very good, Mane outstanding, Salah doing his bit. On to Firmino, as you know I call him Mr 1 in 5/6, last night I think he played a lot better than the pundits gave him credit for, if he played like this all the time we would have a new player, if you get the gist.

liverlad

Glad I don’t come on here during games, no wonder our crowd is so shit if the negativity on here is anything to go by, does anyone posting during that game know the meaning of YNWA. Get behind the team and stop looking at everything so black and white. Also when you are moaning about where players are when we aren’t in possession, they will be where Klopp has told them to be.

Paxman

One game into a 38 game season and we’re already out in full force bleating about how the glory years are back?? Come on fellas, come off it. As Manchester United fans you should very well know that the league is not won in August.

hatters

So this transfer window has been a carbon copy of so many others. Stories of millions to spend, the early signing followed by promises of more to come, excuses, delaying tactics, distractions, claims that injured players will be like new signings and then guarantees that players that want out won’t be sold. Of course not, Wenger is happy to throw £100million away on Ozil, Ox and Sanchez. Nothing changes in the world of Arsene ‘Clouseau’ Wenger.

The Oracle

FSG are up to something and their blatant lack of ambition over the last two seasons is worrying unless they are planning to cash in and sell. Apart from Mane they did nothing last summer and made money and this season, when Coutinho goes, they will make a killing. I’m sick to death of this, “Ah but they’ve made big bids”, crap. Not worth a shit unless they follow it up and they haven’t. Champs Lge qualification is still in the balance because all of us are well aware we could make a bollocks of it. No my friends, I will not be spending another penny on the club until they are gone. Finishing fourth is the FSG holy grail and I’m afraid that simply isn’t good enough.

shanksy

I do not understand it, I cannot accept this defeat by any of the permutations we had because this was supposed to be a serious “training session” for want of a better description, one we should not loose. What did we learn from it….we still cannot find shooting boots and our oldest player had the most touches of the ball on the pitch. We learned nothing from this other than we need to do a lot better against Everton, or I can see an embarrassing loss on first home game. I cannot accept “it was a friendly game” they are supposed to be pro players doing some serious work. Time to deliver City in ALL games for 90 minutes

Brian blue

1 Best game – Man United 6-1 Arsenal. They were our biggest rivals and we wiped the floor with them. Brilliant match

2 Worst game – City beating us 1-6

3 Best goal – Going to go for one a bit less common, but I absolutely loved Giggs’ goal against Birmingham in 2011 – Berbatov made a recovering tackle, played a one-two with Rooney which included a delicate backheel and then a perfect ball across.

4 Goal you celebrated the most – Owen’s 97th minute winner vs Man City in the 4-3. One moment I was swearing at Rio, the next laughing crazily as Owen won it.

5 Best moment (non goal related) – Beating Fulham in 2007; it was the first time post 2003 that I felt we had a reaql chance of winning the league, and we did.

6 Lowest moment – The end of the 2012-2013 season when it finally hit me that there would be no more Fergie and therefore a few years of trophyless campaigns.

7 Best player – Scholes. Ronaldo and Cantona were more flamboyant but Scholes was just amazing in everything he did.

8 Worst player (has to have played more than five games so no Prunier, Goram, Bebe etc) – I dont remember how many games Taibi played for us but he was utter pants. Roy Carroll was pretty poor for us too.

Sympathy for the Devils

Personally I think it is a bit early to say that Rudiger is NOT an upgrade on Dave, Luiz or Cahill. The guy is an established German international so he just needs to adjust to life in the EPL but have to say I was impressed with him at the weekend

I have always felt that Cahill is a mistake waiting to happen so I will just wait and see but I would not be surprised by next season or 2 sat the most that we see something like Rudiger, Christensen and zouma as the back 3…?

I have never seen Bakayoko play but every pundit I have read seems to think he will be an upgrade on the Matic of last season (possibly not his first year here) so must admit I see no problem in selling him for a healthy profit but we should have got a replacement in before we sold Matic or at least before the season started especially as we knew that Bakayoko was injured…? KTBFFH

CFC1905

So even though we have a bloated squad and even though we can’t give away most of the surplus because of the wages they’re on, we should keep a player that Wenger won’t use, keep paying him wages for the next three years and then lose him for nothing anyway?

Or is the suggestion here that his value will increase by next summer, even though he’s further down the pecking order than a year ago, he’ll get even less playing time than he did last season, he’ll be a year older and he’ll have a year less left on his contract?

Now I’m just waiting for someone to suggest we give him a pay bump and extend his contract (that’s a joke! please don’t give Wenger any ideas!)

Al the Gooner

It looks as if Gareth Barry is headed our way. We’ve lost a 33 year old midfielder and replaced him with a 36 year old! Whatever happened to bringing in younger players? Is Pulis trying to be the first manager to field a team of over 30’s in the PL? We seem to be the dumping ground for those that are past it.

Northwich Baggie

I, for one, will give this signing a chance and think the vitriol is primarily due to timing. If we had bought Barry in as the last signing of the window after bringing in 2 – 4 younger players then the reaction would most likely be that it’s a good move to bring an old head in to have experience around the dressing room. The fact he is first unleashes the demons who will knock the club no matter what. I still say, wait until the 1st September and lets see where we are. COYB.

Dukest2JA