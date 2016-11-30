Liverpool fans reveal their number one January transfer target

Liverpool are in the title mix this season, but who do TEAMtalk readers think Jurgen Klopp should bring to Anfield to affirm their challenge?

The Reds have won nine out of 13 games to begin the Premier League season, scoring 32 goals in the process and sitting one point off top spot.

However, football fans are never happy, and fans want January additions in order to make sure they give the title shot their best bet.

Who do Liverpool fans want to move to Anfield in January? After 1,500 votes, the results are in…

Christian Pulisic (Dortmund): 50%

Mahmoud Dahoud (Mönchengladbach): 23%

Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao): 10%

Hector Herrera (Porto): 6%

Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic tops the list comfortably with 50% of the over 1500 votes on the poll. The USA international has announced himself on the big stage this season, amassing six combined goals and assists in nine Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

Next up is another Bundesliga talent in Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud with 23% of the votes. Having burst onto the scene under Lucien Favre in 2014, the Syria-born former Fortuna Dusseldorf player made 32 appearances in the league last season, scoring five goals.

Inaki Williams comes third on the list with 10% of the total votes. The Bilbao-born 22-year-old has impressed for his home city club, scoring 10 goals since breaking into the first team back in the 2014/15 season. A pacey and direct winger, Williams has played 13 times for Athletic Club so far this campaign, but has a buy-out clause of over £42million.

In last place is Porto captain Hector Herrera, who got 6% of the votes. The 26-year-old is undoubtedly a dynamic midfielder, with a combined 13 goals and assists in the league last season. If the rumours are to be believed, he could be a quality cut-price pick-up…

Jurgen Klopp opened up about the possibility of making additions in the New Year ahead of Liverpool’s 2-0 EFL Cup win over Leeds United.

“Of course, transfers will be done or not,” Klopp stated.

“If we have another few injuries or not, we will see. Maybe a few young lads now take the chance because of injuries of other players, so then we don’t think about it anymore.

“It’s not to make a transfer, it’s only if we think the team needs another player, the squad needs another player. Then I think we will do it. If not, then not.”

