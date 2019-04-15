Liverpool fans suggest shock ex-player return, react to Chelsea win
Liverpool supporters react to their Chelsea win whilst weighing up a shock move for an ex-player, Chelsea readers debate whether a former manager could do well back at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United fans explain how they should follow the Liverpool model – all in Your Says of the Day.
LIVERPOOL SUPPORTERS REACT TO CHELSEA WIN
I have never been, and will never be Hendo’s biggest fan. But I still believe the title in 2014 was lost not when Gerrard slipped, but when Hendo got his red card against city and suspended after that. And while I’m sorry to see him go off, hopefully it’s not serious, I know we will cope a lot better now than then. Then we couldn’t believe where we were, and certainly BR could not believe it. But now we know we deserve to be where we are. We are going to push City all the way. Oh, and Sadie Mane is THE MAN.
teck
We’ve looked a different side ever since we’ve been the club chasing again. It’s as though we weren’t suited to holding on to a slim points lead – think of the away games vs Man Utd & Everton. We didn’t know whether to stick or twist. Certainly no problem with what the plan is now. We’re just going for it.
Mikus
What a second half performance ! Hendo was immense & everywhere, what a cross for Mane to score. Completely agree teck, we missed him in the run 2014 for sure. Salah’s goal was breathtaking. We stay in this title race. Exciting times. Get in the Redmen jft96 YNWA 🙂
Sanj1
For me, if City slip up it’s in the next 3 games. Spurs at home, Utd away and Burley away. Following those they will beat Leicester at home and likely annihilate the worst team in the league at the moment, Brighton, on the last day whether Brighton need the 3 pts to stay up or not. Can Spurs get a draw at City? Can United win to keep in the top 4? Burnley, dogged, draw? Let’s friggin hope so.
Rob Fort Worth TX
Agreed Rob, it’s in City’s hands, but if they don’t drop points it’s academic what we do. Perhaps it will take a game where they might be complacent like Leicester with Agent Rogers if they drop points at all. They have five games left, we have four. Whatever happens it’s great to be in this position & battling for the title. We still have tough games left ourselves Newcastle & Wolves. Anything could happen in the next few weeks. Lets enjoy the ride Reds YNWA 🙂
Sanj1
Was half expecting a goalless draw for us today, get in! Spurs and utd still have a battle to secure a champions league spot, battle for 3rd and 4th is thankfully so tight and city have 2 of them to deal with! and Leicester could yet do a number on them, for first time in my life I’m going to be cheering on Utd and spurs!. We’ve been excellent but if City win all their last 5 games then they will deserve this title. I still think they’ll drop points but we’ve still a real battle to win our last 4 and we’ve still a shot at the champions league…..epic season.
The Fulcrum
CHELSEA FANS CONTEMPLATE SHOCK BENITEZ RETURN
Won’t be popular with everyone but it makes sense to me. But would he come back given the previous abuse.
nine nine nine
No thanks. He led us to Europa glory. But no thanks. I would prefer giving Ancelotti 2nd chance than Benitez. But again we may not have many choices considering transfer ban. Sarri is not safe yet. He has to qualify us to UCL, either through top 4 or through Europa. We’re not in a bad position but we have the most difficult schedule with Pool and Utd away still to come. I believe we won’t get 6 points from those 2 matches. Max 3 points or even 1 or 0.
aindro
If Sarri or should say Chelsea win the Europa and finish in the top 4 then the club can give him more time to see if there is any progress. The team has been a bit better since RLC and Hudson are playing more and of course Hazard and the only reason they playing more is cause the instruction came from the top. So majority of fans still don’t trust Sarri. However it could change with some decent success.
Moos
CHELSEA FANS WITH MIXED REACTION TO LIVERPOOL DEFEAT
Well that was toothless tbh whoch is disappointing given the team selected.
Hazards misses show once again that if he doesnt do it we dont do it!
God knows what we do next season if he does go to Madrid!!
Gibblue
Must admit it’s hard to believe there’s such a big gap between the top 2 and the rest especially if you look at the individual players of each team. The difference isn’t that big but as a team we seriously lacking. I really expected much better performance though the score was not unexpected.
Blueowner
Aindro I wanted the team to start with Giroud, Hazard, Willian or CHO upfront but the 3 upfront today were very disapointing as were our full backs when defending.
Blaze
Well done Liverpool and didn’t we respond at 2-0. This side a few months ago were heads down and downed tools in that situation. Higuain looked lost out there and I find it worrying that basically all strikers now seem to fall in to that category playing for us, especially against good opposition.Going to be tough to make the top four however Arsenal are away to Watford tomorrow and could easily lose that one. I think the match at Old Trafford could be the decider in the end. What will be will be lads.
chelsea1967
Advantage Liverpool…no more games against the top 6. Straightforward run in and only have the CL as a distraction as opposed to City who have a nightmare run in plus the FA Cup to contend with. Anyway hindsight is a great thing. We come away with a draw and Sarri is a genius for deploying a false nine. I’d have started Pedro as the false 9 with Hazard and CHO out wide. But Sarri went with what he felt would work. It did for 50 odd minutes and the last 30. Ten minutes which included a wonder goal undid us….
Stuilse
LIVERPOOL READERS WEIGH UP SHOCK MOVE FOR EX-FORWARD
I don’t know why, but I had some reservations about Babel when I heard he was going to return to the PL but just now I watched Ryan sprint half the length of the pitch to score a goal against Everton. He obviously still has lots of pace, and seems like he works harder these days which made me think should we make a cheeky bid for him, hopefully he has some sort of relegation clause. He’s no Ian Rush but Babel certainly looks like he has looked after himself and I think having him as a back up any of the front three would be nice. Admittedly I just want to dream that he would bust a gut to make amends (for his first Liverpool stint but) you never know, his red hairstyle might be his “come and get me Liverpool” sign language, I’m reaching I know 🙂 Has anyone kept tabs on him could do a job for us or would he be a bad fit for us?
mwake
I agree with you Mak if we had Suarez we maybe wouldn’t have drawn so many of those games. Babel by far is no Saurez but he still appears to that strong explosive long-legged (Martial/Zaha/Origi lol) quality about him. From what I’ve read Babel is still one of the main components of the current Dutch national team, I guess that is another tick and shows that he has matured maybe? Again, I haven’t really seen him since he left. But what I did see when we played Fulham and the goal tonight suggests that he is one of the best things about a poor Fulham team this season.
mwake
I think age would be a factor in any move for Babel, but he clearly still has it. Of the two however, Suarez I would sign. The forward line we would have with that fella back would be immense. Ynwa
Sanj1
We got rid of Babel same reason we moved on Shelvey and Can, extreme lack of game discipline. Fulham is his 7th club since leaving us 8 years ago. Wish him well…at Fulham.
Rob Fort Worth TX
Rob I agree, but still I wonder if his improvement game discipline wise is one reason he regained a position as one of Hollands main strikers? Regardless id much prefer his younger team mate sessengnon.
mwake
KEITA FINALLY STARTING TO IMPRESS
Slowly getting better and better. He’s starting to understand the system and learn that he doesn’t have to make amazing dribbles or show off every time he gets the ball. It looks like he has gone back to basics a little. Keep this up and then next season I’m sure all the other newspaper grabbing headlines skills that we all know he has will start to show more too.
mwake
mwake. Agreed!
liverlad
One thing is sure, that £52m spent on Keita was not wasted
Songman
He’s really playing quite well lately and at no better time too. The goal seems to have settled him just a bit and maybe it;s my imagination but he is expressing himself a bit more out there and also imposing himself on the game more. He’s got to show that he can carry on in this vein and continue to improve but ya, it’s all very good right now with him.
MrMakaveli
HENDERSON BACK TO HIS BEST
Typical Henderson, delivering the goods as usual, I am definitely not surprised by his resurgence in an attacking role
Songman
Man of the Match & much deserved. Vintage Hendo again 🙂
Sanj1
8/10 for Hendo today. Played very well.
Rob Fort Worth TX
It’s almost like when you play him in a different midfield position he adapts.
It’s some type of mystery.
I’m sure Davinci will unravel this enigma what with him knowing more than Klopp and all.
There must be some magic afoot.
gingerlfc
Well done and a great assist. 8/10 for me
narthraal
He’s been excellent the last few games
Sean the sailor
MANCHESTER UNITED FANS ENVIOUS OF LIVERPOOL RECIPE
Watching snippets of the Liverpool game boy we are miles away! In every department. Sadly It could take years especially if this ownership remains and that clueless …. stays as CEO!
united_we_win
I feel sick at how good Liverpool are.
happyhurling
Klopp formula:
– Buy v good players to improve the first 11;
– Get rid of deadwood;
– Embed a one-for-all & all-for-one team spirit.
The result is a cohesive unit of quality players who consistently deliver for the badge and the fans.
City have better players but what Pool concede to them in terms of quality they more than make up for in character and team spirit.
(And we have spent much much more).
Simples.
moral
Go get Pepe from Lille ,lethal finisher with pace! I doubt the club are even scouting such talent!!!
united_we_win
Pepe ,sancho jao felix Koulibaly , Ndombele !signings that we can dream of!
united_we_win