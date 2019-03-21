Liverpool fans tetchy over title race; Sarri not the right appointment

Chelsea fans debate the direction they are going in under Maurizio Sarri, while Liverpool’s title deliberation continues in Your Says of the Day.

Guys, we have all seen enough to realise Sarri is not the right appointment. We have a very technical Groupo of players who can play great football, so a good tactical manager should be able to work with them and succeed. Sarri is not a tactician, and to win finals and the important games you need a coach who knows how to play against and beat an opponent. Sarri plays the same game plan, no matter what and has been found out. Think back to Jose, he knows how to win the important games. We used to go into the big games almost expecting to get a result, as Jose would change the game with his dubs and his tactics to nullify the threats of the opponents. He also knows how to set up a defence. Sarri is clueless to all this. His mandate is to keep possession of the ball, and not take risks with it, even when we are losing we are passing the ball for the sake of it not even bothering to get overloads in the box. Our defending of corners in particular is comical. The stadium is getting so quiet lately because the fans are bored and falling asleep watching this tedious style game in game out

Personally, I think Frank and Jodie would be a great fix. Jodie certainly knows how to win. Look at his record with 5he youth team. I used to listen to him on Chelsea TV, he is an outright winner, like Frank. They are also perfect for bringing through the youth players that that know so well. Further I really liked what I saw when they played us and Utd in the cup this season. It was good football to watch. Frank also has the benefit of having played for so many good and successful coaches, so will know what works. Frank is a Chelsea man so would have the passion we are looking for, and knows what it takes to win in the premier and Europe. He is also a confident person, who would install confidence in the players. You can’t imagine Frank telling his players that City are the best team in Europe just before we are due to play them

While experience may be necessary, look at how Jose Mourinho succeeded at RC Porto. He was translator for Sir Bobby at Barca and at Sporting Lisbon and had only been manager for very few years when he took FC Porto. And how about Zizou at Madrid? 3 Champions League trophies.

I think we need to give chance to our own legend: Lampard. I completely agree with Chris451 about Lampard and Jody Morris. Frank IMO has all the good characters to be successful as our manager. He is well respected, he is a legend as a player, he loves the club. He is a confident man. I would also entertain the idea about Frank and Zola. Zola could help Frank in some aspects too as he had experience managing clubs although it wasn’t a successful stint (West Ham in the past).

About Sarri, I think it’s now kinda too late with 8 matches to go and we have a good run in Europa so far. We’ll miss top 4 very probably but let’s see if the team can perform a miracle to prove doubters wrong. And btw I am still disappointed with the defeat at Everton.

Chris, always good to see you posting on here it’s always enjoyable to read your views and I wish we saw a bit more of you on here.

I think you’re preaching to the converted re Sarri and there is little to no support for him carrying on past the Summer.

I don’t think Jose would go anywhere near an interim role imo.

Personally I wouldn’t be against an Interim Manager as it might give us the new Manager bounce that would take us into the CL via the top 4 or the EL. Holland would seem the most likely to me if we could talk him and the FA into agreeing it but I think the Club have decided to let Sarri have to the end of the Season a la Conte.

As for a Frank/Jody managerial partnership I wouldn’t rule it out but I think it would be more likely if we suffered a transfer ban this Summer if not I think the Club will go for a bigger name having got the Sarri appointment wrong with considerable investment in new players ahead of a likely delayed ban.

Just a thought, what happens if Chelsea do qualify for CL via 4th place finish and win the Europa? I reckon he’d get a second season and possible funding. Probably then to be replaced this coming October/ November by an interim manager! 🙂

He could also argue he’s integrated two youngsters into the first team and possibly a third in Ampadu. That would be a successful season which achieved the clubs objectives at the start of the season?

Jose was never afraid to make a substitution and his changes were normally done to impact the game rather than just like for like. But the major and most significant difference is that Jose was able to adapt his game plan especially for the big matches while still using the same players but tactically catch the opposition out

Sarri simply plays the same way and his changes are like for like so the opposition does not have much to think about tactically which makes their job so much easier. KTBFFH

All that really matters is the next game, which is probably the second most important of the season so far after our trip to the Etihad. If we win that we can start dreaming, but dropping any more points will make it extremely difficult.

Let’s hope that our players come back from the break unscathed

Ever present Robertson suddenly injured and unavailable for Scotland next match all of a sudden, mouth surgery the reason. Next level scheming by LFC lol.

I hope VVD and others don’t get injured in the next two weeks.

Good news though on Gomez and Ox. Klopp recently said that they will be ready for more U23 games by the beginning of April. I’m sure Gomez will probably be more likely to figure than Ox but wouldn’t be surprised to see ox get a run out in the last few games. Could be crucial especially if he hits the ground running.

Still can’t get to excited as it’s out of our hands to win the league.

City have to slip up and we have to win all our remaining games in my opinion

Still in with a massive chance but such a huge pity it’s out of our hands.

We just need to keep winning and hope they even just draw one game but they are getting a lot of decisions lately. Luck seems to be with them at the moment

We may have to win every game & we could still end up coming 2nd lets just enjoy it & get behind the team. Now we are not favs I think fans have calmed down & gained some perceptive if in August we got told in mid March we will have 76 points played 31 Won 23 Drawn 7 Lost 1 & through to the CL quarter finals against Porto most of us if not everyone of us would have been extremely happy.

