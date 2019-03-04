Liverpool fans think Klopp and one missing player will cost them title

Liverpool fans are fuming after more dropped points away from home, while our Man Utd readers debate their performance against Southampton – all in Your Says of the Day.

Been saying this for a while we are missing the Coutinho type in midfield. Keita and Shaq have both tried out for that role but honestly aren’t you up to it long term. Someone who can run at players and push the opposition back with their dribbling skills from the centre of midfield. Because one thing I’ve noticed is that a lot of of play comes down the flanks, which is good as we are fairly effective but in the off days we lack a little dynamism.

Coutinho wasn’t perfect but having that type of player in your squad is a great benefit. Fekir could have been that guy but it didn’t work out. Ox is available but will he be able to make it back quick enough and is he reliable in the long term?

mwake

mwake, I’ve been banging that drum for what seems an eternity. Not having that option could cost us the title.

Rob Fort Worth TX

I wish klopp can grow a f**king pair and play an actual creative midfielder in the centre. Maybe keita or shaqiri. Fabinho gini and hendo playing away is a sh**e combo if u wanna win a game. F**king crap. Kiss the title goodbye

redsforever

In a weird way i think we will win the title now. Cos we are always better at chasing than leading. To drop down to second only one point behind city has come at the perfect time for us. We got 9 games left. Pressure is off and we will win every game now until the end of the season in the league. City will draw one lose one and win the other seven giving us the league with a game to spare. I saw the same thing happen when utd were chasing us in 2009. I got a good feeling about this

hairharry

Really disappointing result. I thought the midfield needed to control the game more, rather than create more. We had some great chances, but the forward line were dreadful. Salah could easily have had a couple on another day. I agree Klopp should have been more adventurous with the changes though. We really needed an offensive Kickstarter today.

D1rtyH4rry

Klopp didn’t have the balls to go for it. Very sloppy especially up top.

Vvd mom again. Everton are terrible and that’s a very disappointing draw.

Be very surprised if we go top again. City weren’t great yday but their passing is crisp and they rarely are sloppy.

Poor from us and bizarre subs.

Sean the Sailor

Klopp made terrible substitutions. Creativity needed. Shaqiri hasn’t been great of late but surely Milner for Wiji and Lallana for Mane wasn’t what we needed.

We’re not scoring in too many games. The creativity is gone and the current points being collected is a reflection of that. We really need City to hand us the title by dropping points in a few games as it’s highly unlikely we won’t drop points in a few more games.

bofa

Sadly, I’ve been proven right again. It’s over, City are far superior and we need to start planning for next season. Truth is it was over weeks ago and even if we had won today there is no way that we would win the next 9 games or accrue as many points as City. They’re much better than us. Terrible passing, awful finishing, weird subs today. We have a 4th place midfield at best, not good enough. Four points for improvement to give us any chance of finally getting a trophy, and stop us from continuing to be Spurs 2 next season:

1. The owners need to give Flopp meaningful net transfer income to buy ALL the players he really wants and needs. Stop being skinflints and properly invest in us for at least one season.

2. No enforced player sales. Hard FSG I know, but can you just allow us one summer without selling our best players!?

3. Buy a Number 10 and central midfielder who can really play and control the game as well as a quality finisher. The decision not to buy Fekir beggars belief, that alone might have made the difference but no FSG were worried about losing money and upsetting shareholders again.

4. EVERY competition should be taken seriously, not just ones we have a small chance of winning

Without these urgent changes I can only see yet another trophy free season next year. It’s going to be tougher next season but if each thing is acted on I believe we will finally win something, possibly even the title!

timetogobr

We’ve lost our mojo away from home. We should have won today but squandered the few chances we had. Substitutions weren’t good. Shakiri not lallana for me. 9 games to go & now & I’m worried we will drop more points unless we start scoring again & chip in from midfield occasionally. Ynwa

Sanj1

No excuses we were just so poor’

VVD by far the best player on the pitch.

We all know that we need a proper play maker, we now also need two forwards a proper striker which I & others have been banging on about all season.

Salah, has he played played poorly all season, goals hide the fact. Firmino has gone back to 1/5 good games, Mane has been the best but seems to play the 2nd half of games poorly & some of his passes.ahhhhhhhhhhh!

I have never criticised Klopp much he has to take the blame for terrible substitutions, Wiji was poor but to bring on Milner was silly & then Llanana?????

We can only hope that Utd beat City.

Liverlad

I and a few others had seen this day coming since our loss to City…

It is a joke when some fans are still relaxed saying it’s ok we got 9 games to go, City will drop some points etc. Well you guys are then implying that Liverpool will not drop any more??

In fact the record and stats prove that City can and have gone on a winning streak over 9 games..

It is a shame as realistically I don’t believe the squad we have will win us the league unless City have a few shocking games and we improve in front of goal.

Had we not had VVD we would be further behind City..

We’ve done well to match City but sadly we have come short now…

isotonic

Really disappointed with the draw. On another day Salah scores at least a couple.

Agree with many on here regading Klopp being very conservative, he didn’t want to lose the game, as per the Man Utd game.

Well, all we can do is now go for it. Defence looks stable now, so just need to be a bit more positive.

This reminds me a bit of 2009, when we drew too many games and ended up losing the title by 4 points to Man U.

Hope this is different. But the week during when we play bayern could make or break the season.

Lose and it could negatively affect the last few games. Win and it could give us the lift we need.

RedWarrior

The injuries did not cost us a lot but Salah’s and Firmino’s performances! They have not helped us a lot! Besides Keita and Shaq have been usually at the bench and the absence of one attacking midfielder cost us the title.

Since Klopp kept sturridge and Lallana show very clearly that we could not challenge City for the title. RIDICULOUS!!

Pinezes69

No doubt Ole has got the max out of the squad since his arrival but there is no way he can go in to next season expecting to achieve anything if serious reinforcements aren’t added in the summer. The bottom line is that Southampton had a better midfield than us yesterday. Not knocking the kids who played but they are a million miles away from the standard needed to challenge at the top of the game.

Ole looks a shoe in for the job but without quality additions in the summer we can’t expect much more than challenging for top 4 and domestic cup runs again next season. Really happy with the past few months but the summer is going to be critical.

N1xer

@n1xer is spot on, the performance yesterday was p*ss poor for most of the game and only serves to highlight how much quality we lack throughout the entire team especially when Matic and Herrera are out, who are hardly world beaters themselves.

DDG didn’t do his contractual demands much good with either goal and the amount of goals he is shipping at his near post are becoming a big issue, he also got his positioning all wrong for the free kick.

I said earlier in the season that Pogba has to be taken off penalty duty because his misses are going to cost us in a big game at some point, that’s three he has missed now and it’s no coincidence.He is almost as bad at taking them as Rooney used to be and Ole should give the job to Martial who is far more reliable from the spot than Pogba will ever be, simple as that.

Blacky

Yes N1xer is spot on and that brings us back to old potato of whether the Glazers are happy with top 4 and the odd cup every few years or not. My position on that is clear.

Ole is the perfect man for the job and a shoo in for manager. He’s what they wanted from Moyes but couldn’t get because, unlike Ole, he didn’t have a star name or big club association. In Ole they have a man getting a job above his station, who can get the team punching above its weight to make top 4, a man who won’t demand money for players or kick up a stink to the press. He’ll do the best possible with the least possible.

Really a relegation struggling team visiting OT shouldn’t have a cat in hell’s chance even if we fielded a second string team. Let’s just hope it was a bad day at the races because are in squeaky bum time and its not the time to drop silly points.

MacGuffin

I don’t understand how that was a bad performance, we had the ball from the first minute to the last..we created chance galore, Lukaku could have easily scored four, Rashford and Smalling missed 2 good chances and then there’s the highest possession I’ve seen this whole season which was 84% most of the game until right at the end when it went down to 64% which is still a record to be honest, the 2 goals we conceded were two brilliant goals which honestly speaking there’s nothing we could have done, Southampton didn’t have a chance, they started wasting time in the first half when they scored a goal. Unless of course i was watching another game 🤦‍♂️

Libanski

1. lukaku missed a few sitters. needs to go.

2. mctominay needs to stop playing. he’s no good. fred and perrera need to be playing each week.

3. southampton had two CLEAR penalties not given.

4. pogba so selfish not to let lukaku go for his hat trick and take the penalty

EnglishBob

Lukaku has to go? Where? Yes his first touch is abysmal but with finishing like yesterday I’d keep him work on him age can easily knock 20 plus goals.

united_we_win

Not impressed with our performance. We should consider ourselves lucky. Sessegnon offside. Mitrovic. Why we played tired players? CHO was fresh and did not play. Barkley: not impressed. Played too safe. No creativity. One good thing is Higuain will be dangerous if he can improve his physical condition. Should have scored at least 2. At the end, it’s a victory. But they were unlucky not to get a draw.

aindro

Three points and great derby match. Fulham excelled and Scottie Parker has every right to be proud of them. We had our chances and they had theirs. But for the brilliant goalkeeping of both lads this match could have ended up 6-3 to us and a little more like a carve up.

Oh and prior to this match I didn’t think Jorginho could hit a barn door from two feet. Today he proved me wrong. Brilliant goal.

Chelsea.1967

You have to laugh at the media. when Sarri dropped Kepa, they had been criticizing him for that. once he has reinstated him now. they are giving him the stick for not dropping him enough. credit to Sarri for his handling of the matter. and the way Kepa played yesterday, has shown that he was a man with a point to prove. that row is officially over now. let us see what the stupid media come up with.

I was very pleased for Jorginho yesterday. everyone was giving him the stick. but yesterday he has answered his critics the perfect way. i was surprised that he has taken that position. this shows that he is capable of scoring a few goals. and we need to give the benefit of doubt. interesting that the media is preaching that he has yet to have an assist. who needs assists when he can score goals?

Higuain has been a good signing so far. while he is yet to be match fit, he has shown that he is a fox in the box. if he can score a few more goals, we will be fine. we seen to be relying on a few players for goals. Pedro, Hazard. i’m feeling concerned about Hazard’s form of late. his goals have dried up. since January he has scored only 4 league goals. and before January he has scored 10 league goals. something is not right in his head. he is our best player, he should take more responsibility.

Chelsea.man

Absolutely massive win against a revitalized Fulham, we picked up a vital three points… Wolves at home next. Again, victories over Spurs and Fulham will mean nothing if we dont collect three points against Wolverhampton. Winning our games means the pressure is on at Old Trafford and the Library and they had wobbles this weekend.

Romansdirtypants

I thought that we made hard work of the win but for Fulham this is their game of the season and then playing against a new manager is always difficult. Actually thought a couple of their guys looked good but in the end you can see why they are struggling

Very disappointed with the sloppy goal we conceded and equally pleased for Kepa as he made 3 or 4 really good saves although a couple of them were to be expected. 2 good goals by Chelsea and again missed a few more and a shame no one in the box for at least 3 tap ins as the ball fizzed across the face of the goal

Regardless, 3 good well deserved points which keeps us clearly in the hunt. Excellent goal by Jorginho and again see him and Kante working well together. Not sure what has happened but something is beginning to click. Higain did well enough but lacks pace but certainly knows where the goal is so continues to give us that little bit extra

Have to say disappointed that we did not see Hudson Odoi at all and very little of RLC but hope and assume they will get more game time on Thursday. KTBFFH

CFC1905

I’m not sure we were lucky we should have been out of sight given the number of chances we had Higuain alone could have had a hat trick and we gifted Fulham a ridiculous goal.

But at 2-1 in what is always Fulham’s biggest game of the season you will always be a bit vulnerable fortunately we saw it out for a very important 3 points shame Southampton didn’t snatch the draw.

The goal aside I thought Jorginho had a good all round game yesterday and that given all the pressure on Kepa over the last 8 days he was outstanding.

nine nine nine