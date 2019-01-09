Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has urged Jurgen Klopp to sign a Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly among four new arrivals this summer – if he wants the Reds to challenge on four fronts next season.

Klopp’s side bowed out of the FA Cup with a whimper on Monday night as Wolves recorded a deserved 2-1 win; the Reds fielding a team which showed nine changes from their last match at Man City, including handing Curtis Jones and Rafael Camacho their debuts, while defender Ki-Jana Hoever became the club’s third youngest player ever when he stepped off the bench.

However, despite fielding a youthful side, Klopp denied claims he was disrespecting the competition with his selections and also had warm words for the performance of his young guns.

While Klopp’s selections were defended by Jamie Carragher, Aldridge went the other way and admitted he was upset to see a major trophy route slammed shut in Liverpool’s face. The former Reds striker, an FA Cup winner himself with the Merseysiders, also outlined why the side selected showed why Klopp must bring in more players this summer to further supplement his squad and challenge on four fronts.

Writing in his column for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge said: “I am bothered about going out because I wanted to see Liverpool win the FA Cup.

“You don’t want to have all your eggs in one basket. Look at Man City and Spurs, they are still competing on four fronts. Why shouldn’t we?

“Monday night proved that the squad isn’t as strong as we thought it was. Klopp will know that for us to challenge on all fronts next season he’s going to need more depth. He needs another three or four players.”

Asked in what positions he would strengthen he continued: “A really good striker is a necessity because I don’t think we’ve got enough firepower as back up.

“The lack of fit centre-backs is a worry but Joel Matip and Joe Gomez should be back available for the visit of Crystal Palace next weekend.

“It’s not ideal but a partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho should get us through Brighton away on Saturday.

The claims by Aldridge follow up his claims just two days earlier, when writing in the Mirror, he urged Klopp to target a move for Koulibaly as a partner for Virgil van Dijk and ‘complete their title jigsaw’.

“This is not a moment for Liverpool to hit the panic button, but I would urge the club to consider making a move in the transfer market that could allow them to fit the final piece of a title-winning jigsaw into place,” Aldridge said.

“Dejan Lovren was a weak link in the defence once again as Jurgen Klopp’s men lost their first Premier League game of the season at Manchester City on Thursday. And I suspect the Croatian will need to be replaced sooner rather than later if this team are to turn potential into success.

“We have seen the impact made by Virgil van Dijk since his £75m arrival last January and I wonder whether a move for a powerhouse defender like Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly could give Klopp’s side the bit they need at the back.

“Top-quality opposition continue to getjoy out of targeting Lovren, as he as a tendency to lose concentration and this is why I believe Van Dijk needs an A-list defensive partner.”

