Liverpool linked with Lacazette again as Atletico suffer big blow

Liverpool are reportedly emerging as favourites to land Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette after his chances of joining first choice Atletico Madrid took a serious nosedive.

The France striker has been told he can leave Lyon this summer with the club’s president Jean-Michel Aulas saying the £50million-rated striker will “join a club of his heart”.

And it was commonly reported that Lacazette fancied trying his luck in La Liga with a move to Atletico his preference ahead of rival interest from the Premier League.

However, it was confirmed on Thursday morning that Diego Simeone’s side will not be able to sign new players until January 1, 2018, with their transfer band upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

And with Liverpool among the club’s also tracking the striker, the Reds are now emerging as favourites to land Lacazette, ahead of Arsenal and following the Gunners’ failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The Reds are badly in need of a top-class striker this summer ahead of their return to Europe’s top table and with Daniel Sturridge likely to depart, Jurgen Klopp is likely to be given funds to strengthen his squad.

Lacazette, having scored 129 goals in 275 appearances for Lyon, would fit the bill for Klopp and it’s easy to see why the France striker is a man in demand.

Lacazette could of course still agree a pre-contract with Atletico to move in January, but the prospect of either facing six months of inactivity has enhanced the prospects of a move to Anfield.