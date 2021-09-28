Liverpool have reportedly put themselves at the front of the queue to sign a top quality Bundesliga star, set to move into the free transfer market at the end of the season.

The Reds have operated shrewdly in the transfer market in recent windows, with quality now invested over quality. Indeed, over the last three windows, the club have signed just Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and, most recently, Ibrahima Konate for sizeable sums.

As such, their spending pales into insignificance compared to the vast sums invested by title rivals Manchester United and Chelsea over the same period.

Instead, the Reds have focused on tying down a number of their star names to lengthier deals. Indeed, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk have all penned extensions.

And the Reds seemingly next have Mohamed Salah in their sights.

Now it seems Liverpool director of football Michael Edwards is plotting another shrewd investment in 2022.

As such, Todofijaches, via Caught Offside, claims Liverpool are plotting a move for Matthias Ginter.

The highly-rated Germany defender becomes a free agent at the end of the season with his Borussia Monchengladbach contract due to expire.

And as per the Spanish outlet, Edwards has already made contact with Ginter’s agent over a prospective Anfield switch.

Liverpool and Chelsea to battle for Federico Chiesa Liverpool and Chelsea will reportedly battle for Juventus' Federico Chiesa, with more news on Antonio Rudiger and Mohammed Salah.

It’s claimed Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a massive fan of Ginter’s and loves his versatility. The 27-year-old can cover a number of positions across the defence and has also operated at the base of midfield.

Technically gifted, Ginter is also wanted by Bayern Munich. However, the Reds have an advantage given, as an overseas side, they can open talks with the player from January 1.

Ginter was also linked with both Tottenham and Chelsea in the summer and it remains to be seen if either rekindle their interest.

Liverpool looking at Saint-Maximim

Liverpool are also reportedly casting an eye over Allan Saint-Maximin as they plan to freshen up their forward line.

Saint-Maximin joined the Magpies for a £16.5m fee two years ago. He has since become a cult hero in the Premier League with his marauding runs and trickery.

He registered three goals and four assists last term as Newcastle finished 12th in the table. The 24-year-old looks set for a much better campaign this time around after scoring against Southampton and Leeds.

He has also set up his team-mates for goals against West Ham, Manchester United and Watford this season.

And that form has reportedly alerted both the Reds and Chelsea, who are both keen on his talents.

READ MORE: Forgotten Liverpool star eyeing ‘another shot’ at major Klopp shake-up