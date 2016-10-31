Liverpool ‘fear’ Barca interest in Coutinho, new deal prepared

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer Philippe Coutinho a new bumper contract in order to ward off potential suitors Barcelona.

The brilliant Brazilian has been in fantastic form for the Reds so far this season and it is believed the La Liga giants have identified him as their next big-name signing.

According to Sport’s Lluis Miguelsanz, the Brazilian playmaker “would like to play in Barcelona” and his agents, Kia Joorabchian and Giuliano Bertolucci, even “sounded out” a potential move for Coutinho to the Camp Nou last year.

Barcelona, though, are said to be unwilling to meet Liverpool’s hefty price tag and are prepared to play the waiting game as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez continue to fire on all cylinders.

Liverpool now want to end all speculation by handing the 24-year-old a new deal as a reward for his fine form.