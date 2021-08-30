Proposed Liverpool deal derailed after bright talent suffers lengthy injury

Liverpool will not be signing Reading forward Femi Azeez before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, following his lengthy injury blow.

Reports on Friday claimed that the Reds had opened talks with the Championship side over the 20-year-old. He moved to the Royals from Wealdstone in September 2019 and has enjoyed an exciting subsequent rise. After making his Championship debut last season, he has become a key first-team player.

In fact, he has played in four of five league games so far this term, scoring two goals and totalling 330 minutes.

As such, Liverpool reportedly registered interest in a late summer window move before the Tuesday, 11pm deadline.

However, the Reds will have to at least put their pursuit on the backburner after Azeez suffered an injury. He did not feature in the squad for Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Huddersfield.

Manager Velijko Paunovic said (via Berkshire Live): “Femi has a soft tissue injury and he will be out for two to three months.”

The earlier report claimed that Liverpool would be willing to offer Azeez up to £75,000 per week.

He fits in with the Reds’ current recruitment policy. One of the club’s key remits is to sign up and coming youngsters who can blossom into first-team stars, such as Harvey Elliott.

Signed from Fulham in 2019, the 18-year-old has featured in all three of Liverpool’s Premier League games so far this season. Indeed, he started Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Jurgen Klopp’s team have spent £36million on 22-year-old centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

However, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip’s partnership has so far prevented him from making his Premier League debut.

Liverpool set for transfer reshuffle

Meanwhile, Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is likely to leave at the end of the season, according to a report.

Edwards initially joined the Anfield club in 2011 but has progressed to play a major role in signing a host of top talent for Liverpool.

Furthermore, he has proved a knack of earning impressive transfer fees for fringe Reds players.

However, with one year left on his deal, he has reportedly decided to move on.

