Liverpool have decision to make as suitors step forward for underused star

Kostas Tsimikas has emerged as a target for Fenerbahce after his difficult first season at Liverpool, according to reports in Turkey.

Tsimikas knew he was being brought in as a backup by Liverpool when he joined last summer. The then-champions needed more cover for Andy Robertson at left-back, but the Scotland international was virtually ever-present. Even so, Tsimikas may have been hoping for more than the five minutes of Premier League action he received.

Still under contract until 2025, Liverpool are under no pressure to sell their recent recruit. But after giving him so few opportunities across the season, they may decide to cut their losses.

We revealed in January that they were already fielding offers for the full-back, with some clubs wanting to take him back to Greece. But they stood firm and kept him at the club.

Now, opportunities in other countries are emerging. According to Fotomac, he has become a target for Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

Fener are ready to replace some of their current full-back options, and Tsimikas is one name on their radar. He may be easier to acquire than their other target, Real Madrid’s Marcelo.

With Liverpool unwilling to sell just a few months ago, it is claimed that Fener want to take Tsimikas on loan for the 2021-22 season.

June 10 Transfer Chatter: PSG set to bid for Dembele, Barcelona keen on Sterling and Sabitzer wants out of RB Leipzig Paris St Germain are preparing a bid for Ousmane Dembele, which could free Barcelona up to make a move for Man City's Raheem Sterling, while Marcel Sabitzer looks set to leave RB Leipzig in the summer.

That may be something for Liverpool to consider, as they could help him get regular football under his belt again. Then, they could make a decision on his future 12 months down the line.

As things stand, he remains a Liverpool player and will be keen to prove himself next season, wherever he spends it.

Tsimikas tipped to come good

Back in March, Liverpool teammate Xherdan Shaqiri suggested there was a brighter future at Anfield for Tsimikas.

Asked for his assessment of the left-back, Shaqiri told liverpoolfc.com: ” Very good. He is, first of all, a very good character and a very nice guy.

“A happy guy, always laughing every day – this is also very important.

“He is a good friend of mine; I try to help him any time he needs some help. He’s a funny guy.

“Obviously he didn’t have a lot of games this season but we see his qualities every day in training and how hard he works every day in the gym, after training too. I think this is going to pay off soon.

“I hope he gets his rhythm as soon as possible and he can get some minutes because he’s a very good player and he can be much, much better if he can improve himself also. That’s why he came here.

“I’m looking forward that he’s going to be a very, very important player for the club.”