Liverpool’s hopes of signing Valencia winger Ferran Torres have suffered a setback after it emerged that both Barcelona and Real Madrid were plotting moves for him ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old’s contract at the Mestalla expires in summer 2021 and Los Che are facing a desperate battle to try and convince him to sign a new deal amid links to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to reports last year, Liverpool have been keeping close tabs on the winger’s progress and were looking to bring him to Anfield at the end of the season should Valencia be forced into his sale.

Although Torres has a £86.9m (€100m) buy-out clause in his contract, Valencia would likely look to move him on this summer should he refuse to sign an extension, with a fee of €25m reportedly set to be enough to convince them to sell.

But Mundo Deportivo claims that Liverpool are not alone in their pursuit for Torres with Barcelona and Real Madrid also monitoring his situation and ready to launch rival bids to secure his signature.

And the Spanish publication claims Torres would favour a move to the Nou Camp if they followed up their interest, dealing Liverpool a blow in the process.

That’s, in part, because Barcelona could soon have an opening become available in their wide attacking areas, amid claims the Blaugrana are ready to let one-time record signing Ousmane Dembele leave the Nou Camp this summer after he failed to impress during his two seasons at the club.

And while the Reds have also been linked with Dembele, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague reckons the Merseysiders’ interest in Dembele has cooled somewhat in recent months.

“There were question marks about his ability to adapt to Barcelona and to be professional, and those question marks remain even though he has improved a lot on nutrition and everything else,” Balague said last month.

“He isn’t a player for Liverpool but Barcelona will be open for offers in the summer.”

And there is a growing belief in Spain that Torres could be one to take his place in their side next season.

Torres has made 34 appearances in all appearances for Valencia this season, scoring five goals.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has defended his team selections and set his side an immediate target following their third loss in four games at Chelsea on Tuesday night.