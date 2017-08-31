Liverpool finally accept Palace offer for Mamadou Sakho

Crystal Palace are on the verge of signing Mamadou Sakho after finally agreeing a £26million fee with Liverpool.

The Eagles have been chasing the French defender all summer, but Liverpool’s refusal to accept less than their £30million valuation appeared to have scuppered their chances.

However, with just hours left in the window, Liverpool finally reached a compromise with the Eagles and the player is en route to London to finalise the switch.

The France international spent the last six months of the season on loan at Selhurst Park and made a huge impact as he helped the Eagles pull clear of relegation.

He agreed terms over a permament move to Palace at the start of the summer, and it now seems the transfer has been given the green light.

It is understood earlier in the day Palace made a bid in excess of £20m for Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala but Sakho was always their number one target this summer, having impressed in his four-month stay last season before a knee injury prematurely ended his campaign.