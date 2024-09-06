Liverpool find Zubimendi alternative within the Premier League, as 2025 transfer battle with Man City awaits

Liverpool are ‘tracking’ Crystal Palace ace Adam Wharton ahead of a potential swoop next summer, though any such move may have to go through Manchester City amid speculation they’ll lose TWO top quality midfielders in 2025.

Liverpool installed Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as their primary transfer target in the recently-closed summer transfer window.

New manager Arne Slot favours a possession and control-based gameplan. Key to extracting the maximum out of his tactics is having ball-playing midfielders who not only press, but are exceedingly comfortable on the ball and have an eye for a defence-splitting pass.

Zubimendi was therefore earmarked as the ideal addition and the player made a verbal promise to sporting director Richard Hughes regarding his intention to sign with the Reds.

However, despite being willing to meet Real Sociedad’s €60m demands, Zubimendi performed a late U-turn and elected to remain with his boyhood club.

Rather than rush through the signing of an inferior alternative, Liverpool elected to stick with who they have in central areas.

The decision has worked wonders for Ryan Gravenberch who has been a revelation in the season’s early going.

However, there is still a sense Liverpool will return for a specialist No 6 in a future window and the latest from the Daily Mail has pointed to Selhurst Park.

Liverpool and Man City tracking Adan Wharton

Their reporter, Sami Mokbel, ran the rule over Crystal Palace’s summer window in which the club lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

However, Oliver Glasner’s side were successful in retaining the rest of their finest assets including Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze.

But per Mokbel, tentative interest in Wharton was registered in the summer window. Furthermore, the reporter went on to name Liverpool and Man City as ‘tracking’ the midfielder’s progression ahead of a potential bidding war in 2025.

‘There was tentative interest in Wharton but primarily with a view to a potential move next summer,’ wrote Mokbel.

‘Liverpool and [Man] City among the clubs now tracking the midfielder’s progress.’

Wharton makes mockery of £22m transfer fee

Wharton, 20, earned rave reviews for his classy displays upon joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers last January.

The midfielder cost £18m (rising to £22m through add-ons) to sign, though those figures already look hugely undervalued.

Wharton’s displays were to such a high standard, in fact, that he even earned a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024. That was despite having just six months of Premier League experience under his belt.

How much Wharton would cost if leaving Palace in 2025 is open to debate. But what is clear is the Eagles would be in line to make a gigantic profit on the fee they paid Blackburn.

Man City a threat amid Kovacic, Rodri exit speculation

Another factor aside from Wharton’s obvious talents that would drive up the price is the presence of other bidders.

As Mokbel stated, Man City have matched Liverpool by monitoring Wharton.

Pep Guardiola’s midfield is once again fully stocked following the re-signing of Ilkay Gundogan.

However, he and Kevin De Bruyne are well into their 30s and there is growing speculation the futures of Mateo Kovacic and Rodri could lay away from the Etihad.

CBS Sports revealed on Thursday that Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are readying a gigantic January push for Kovacic.

They’re also prepared to put an eye-watering salary worth more than $1million (£760,000 / €902,000) per week to the Croatian.

Rodri, meanwhile, has reportedly been installed as Real Madrid’s No 1 transfer target for the summer of 2025.

Rodri has been earmarked as the ideal successor to Toni Kroos (retired) and Luka Modric who is expected to hang up his boots when the 2024/25 campaign concludes.

The signing of Rodri – who is arguably the greatest holding midfielder playing the game right now – would reportedly set Real Madrid back a mind-boggling transfer fee of roughly €130m (£109.5m / $143.7m).

But per the latest from Spain – as detailed in today’s Euro Paper Talk – Real Madrid may soon have hundreds of millions of euros to spend amid speculation they’ll sell Vinicius Jr to Saudi Arabia…

