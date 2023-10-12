Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool firmly in the picture to snatch explosive £45m midfielder; Man City tipped for massive Real Madrid signing coup

Liverpool are ready to step up their pursuit of a £45million-rated Bundesliga midfielder Jurgen Klopp was tracking over the summer, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk also includes news of Manchester City considering a coup of a signing from Real Madrid in 2024.

KLOPP STEPS UP BID TO SIGN £45M MIDFIELDER

Liverpool are still being named as major contenders to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has provided an update on the highly-rated player’s future, amid links to Bayern Munich as well.

Falk states that Liverpool are ‘still watching’ the Monchengladbach player, following on from their interest in the summer.

It’s claimed that there was a stage over the summer when interest from Anfield was ‘getting hot’ in their pursuit of the player, as Jurgen Klopp looked to revamp his engine room after numerous exits.

That transfer never materialised, though, with Klopp instead landing the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

But it appears that Klopp has never given up on his interest in the 22-year-old France Under-21 international.

Monchengladbach star valued at £45m

Kone has just recovered from a knee injury, hence the reason why he has only made two appearances for Monchengladbach this season.

He is also contracted until 2025 and is valued in the region of £45million, as reported by Transfermarkt.

His ability to play in several different midfield roles is particularly valuable to Klopp, although he is best operating as a No.8 and being box-to-box because of the dynamic playing style.

The report does not state, however, whether the Reds will make a move in January or wait until the summer.

MAN CITY EYEING SURPRISE KROOS SWOOP

Manchester City are planning a shock move for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos next summer when the player will be out of contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan are expected to sign a striker in the summer, regardless of whether Olivier Giroud renews his contract. (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona manager Xavi is pushing to bring in Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque in January. (Dario AS)

Manchester City are keen on signing RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, who is being heavily tipped to join Barcelona next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea and Juventus’ hopes of signing RC Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra in January appear to have ended, although the French club could sell the midfielder next summer. (Calciomercato)

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has insisted all is well for him behind the scenes amid fears he could be sacked after a poor start to the season. (La Media Inglesa)

LEEDS CHASING SWEDISH STOPPER

Leeds United are closely following Mjällby AIF goalkeeper Noel Törnqvist. (Fotbollskanalen)

Fiorentina director Daniele Prade has revealed the club ‘turned down an offer worth almost €45m for Nico Gonzalez’ in the summer, reportedly from Brentford. (Football Italia)

Former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has rejected the chance to become Napoli’s next manager, with the Italian preferring to wait for opportunities elsewhere. (Fabrizio Romano)

Napoli also have former Spain, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui on their list of possible replacements for Rudi Garcia. (Relevo)

Aston Villa midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has admitted he has regrets about his departure from former club Roma. (La Repubblica)