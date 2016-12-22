Liverpool flop gets the boot at Serie A Pescara

Liverpool’s former £20m man Alberto Aquilani has been told he is free to leave Serie A strugglers Pescara in January.

The Reds signed Italian midfielder Aquilani in 2009 but he made only 18 Premier League appearances for the club before leaving after loan spells at Juventus and Milan.

He joined Pescara on a free transfer in the summer but they have not won a single game in which he has featured; he has claimed just one goal and one assist in a disastrous season.

According to a statement released by Pescara and translated by Football Italia: ‘The lad, despite training regularly and without any problems along with the group in recent days, in the morning he was in talks with Daniele Sebastiani and sporting director Luca Leone.

‘The Biancazzurri directors, after listening to the will of the lad and his agent, and backed by the Coach, have come to a mutual agreement that he won’t go to Palermo with the subsequent evaluation of a separation in the next market session.’

Aquilani was named as one of Jamie Carragher’s three worst Liverpool’s signings when he was questioned earlier this year.