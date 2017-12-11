Liverpool forward beats Chelsea rival to prestigious African award

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has beaten the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a host of Premier League rivals to the prestigious BBC African Footballer of the Year award.

The Egyptian joined the Reds over the summer in a club-record £36.9million deal and has already scored 19 goals for the club in 24 games after a sensational run of form.

And the former Roma star – linked already with a move to Real Madrid – picks up the BBC African Footballer of the Year award ahead of a number of Premier League rivals – as well as an Anfield teammate.

Gabon’s Aubameyang, Guinean Naby Keita, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Nigeria’s Victor Moses were also nominated but in winning the gong, Salah said: “I am very happy to win this award.

“It’s always a special feeling when you win something. I feel like I had a great year, so I’m very happy.”

Salah, the top goalscorer in the Premier League so far this season, was at the heart of an Egypt side which finished runners-up at the Africa Cup of Nations back in February. He added: “I want to be the best Egyptian ever so I work hard.

His manager at Liverpool,Jurgen Klopp added: “It’s well deserved. The good thing is that he is still young, there is a lot of space for improvement, a lot of potential still that we can work on, but that’s how it should be.”

Previous winners of the award include Didier Drogba, George Weah and Yaya Toure.

“I always follow my own way and I want everyone in Egypt to follow my way.”